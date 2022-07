ANDERSON, S.C. —George Gallant has placed his license with AgentOwned Realty’s Anderson office at 2008 North Main Street. Born in South Carolina, George spent two years of his early career as an Electrician’s Mate aboard the US Navy ship USS La Salle based in Gaeta, Italy. He later worked as a truck driver and deputy sheriff in Gwinnett County, Georgia, before joining the US Army. Now retired from the Army after serving 22 years and earning an associate’s degree, George carries from his military career extensive leadership knowledge, discipline, and a strong work ethic.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO