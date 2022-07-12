Conservation Commission

RECEIVED: 7/8/22 at 8:11 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 5:00 Meeting Opens/ 5:02 Review and Receive: Meeting minutes from 5/5/2022 and 6/9/2022; 5:05 Public Comment: Public comment on agenda topics only. Additional comment at end of meeting for all public health topics; 5:10 Old Business: Toxic Chemical Regulation - Lauren Mills and Tim Randhir, Community Assessment - Nancy Gilbert, Gun Violence, a public health epidemic - Nancy Gilbert; 5:25 New Business: Geothermal wells - Ed Smith a. 77 McClellan Rd, b. 96 Linden Ridge Rd, c. 111 Linden Ridge Rd, d. 10 Pleasant Court, Presentation on CRESS - Earl Miller; 6:00 Director's Update: COVID update, Remote Meeting Provisions; 6:30 Public Comment; 6:40 Topics not anticipated by the Chair 48 hrs prior to meeting: 6:45 Adjourn; Next Board of Health meeting is scheduled for 9/8/2022, no August meeting.
