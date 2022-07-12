Conservation Commission

REVISED: 7/12/22 at 4:04 pm. Please note: Due to changes in the suspension of Open Meeting Laws that may take place on July 15th, this meeting of the SBWG may be held both via Zoom and in-person in the Town Room of Town Hall, Amherst, 4 Boltwood Avenue, Amherst, MA 01002 (second floor). The Zoom webinar will be held at https://Zoom.US/j/89975120440. RECEIVED: 7/8/22 at 3:25 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Minute Taker – Discussion and Designation; Review/Vote Minutes from 6/22/22; Meeting Scheduling; Re-introductions – Areas of Expertise; Staff Updates; Zoning 101 – A Primer; Review of Model Bylaws: PVPC Guide; DOER Guide; Cape Cod Commission; Discussion – Future 101 Topics; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Public Comment; Adjourn.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO