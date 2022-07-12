ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Conservation Commission

 3 days ago

RECEIVED: 7/11/2022 at 10:35 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates - Janet Planet Mt....

Solar Bylaw Working Group

REVISED: 7/12/22 at 4:04 pm. Please note: Due to changes in the suspension of Open Meeting Laws that may take place on July 15th, this meeting of the SBWG may be held both via Zoom and in-person in the Town Room of Town Hall, Amherst, 4 Boltwood Avenue, Amherst, MA 01002 (second floor). The Zoom webinar will be held at https://Zoom.US/j/89975120440. RECEIVED: 7/8/22 at 3:25 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Minute Taker – Discussion and Designation; Review/Vote Minutes from 6/22/22; Meeting Scheduling; Re-introductions – Areas of Expertise; Staff Updates; Zoning 101 – A Primer; Review of Model Bylaws: PVPC Guide; DOER Guide; Cape Cod Commission; Discussion – Future 101 Topics; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Public Comment; Adjourn.
Historical Commission

RECEIVED: 7/11/2022 at 4:12 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: PUBLIC MEETING 1. Presentation and Discussion about South Amherst Church CPA Proposal 2. Discussion about Preservation Plan with PVPC 3. Selection of new DRB and CPA representatives 4. Public Comment 5. Announcements 6. Unanticipated Items 7. Next Meeting Date ADJOURNMENT.
Community Resources Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 7/7/22 at 11:38 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: Residential Rental Bylaw: Discussion of and Review of Language for Inspections and Other Requirements to Obtain a License. Discussion Items: Residential Rental Bylaw: Community Forum Plan, Outreach. General Public Comment. Adoption of June 23, 2022 Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview: July 25, 2022, 7 pm: Public Listening and Discussion Session – Rental Permitting, September 8, 2022: Continued Public Hearings related to Flood Maps. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Zoning Board of Appeals

RECEIVED: 7/01/2022 at 11:58 am. LIST OF TOPICS: To access the entire meeting agenda, please click on the link provided. PUBLIC MEETING: ZBA FY2022-18 - Joel Greenbaum – 77 North Whitney Street (Map 14B/Parcel 98), General Residence (RG) Zoning District PUBLIC HEARING: ZBA FY2022-16 & ZBA FY2022-15 – Kilerine Properties LLC c/o Valley Property Management – 80 Pine Street (Map 5A/Parcel 86), Neighborhood Residence (RN) Zoning District CONTINUED FROM JUNE 23, 2022 ZBA FY2022-17 – CNS Home Solutions LLC – 485 Pine Street (Map 6A/Parcel 38), Neighborhood Residence (RN) Zoning District.
The Jones Library, Inc. Budget Committee

RECEIVED: 7/8/22 at 8:34 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Public Comment; FY21 Audit; FY22 Budget; FY23 Budget; Friends Annual Fund and Capital Campaign Report; Adjourn.
Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust

RECEIVED: 7/8/22 at 11:40 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Review minutes from June meeting. Review of Trust finances (7:10 PM). Discussion of Open Meeting Law (7:20 PM). Planning for September Housing Forum (7:40 PM). Discussion Trust priorities and roles (8:10 PM): Review Strategic Plan; Liaison to State legislature, CHAPA, other organizations; Increase social media; Formation of subcommittees. Updates and Discussions on (8:30 PM): Strong Street property evaluation; East Gables (fka 132 Northampton Road); East Street/Belchertown Rd (including moving housing); Hickory Ridge. Public Comments. Items not anticipated within 48 hours. Upcoming meetings and comments for agenda future agendas: Housing Trust, August 11; Housing Forum, September 13.
Board of Health

RECEIVED: 7/8/22 at 8:11 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 5:00 Meeting Opens/ 5:02 Review and Receive: Meeting minutes from 5/5/2022 and 6/9/2022; 5:05 Public Comment: Public comment on agenda topics only. Additional comment at end of meeting for all public health topics; 5:10 Old Business: Toxic Chemical Regulation - Lauren Mills and Tim Randhir, Community Assessment - Nancy Gilbert, Gun Violence, a public health epidemic - Nancy Gilbert; 5:25 New Business: Geothermal wells - Ed Smith a. 77 McClellan Rd, b. 96 Linden Ridge Rd, c. 111 Linden Ridge Rd, d. 10 Pleasant Court, Presentation on CRESS - Earl Miller; 6:00 Director's Update: COVID update, Remote Meeting Provisions; 6:30 Public Comment; 6:40 Topics not anticipated by the Chair 48 hrs prior to meeting: 6:45 Adjourn; Next Board of Health meeting is scheduled for 9/8/2022, no August meeting.
Elementary School Building Committee

RECEIVED: 7/12/22 at 9:34 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Anser: Agenda and Overview Schematic Design Target Dates; DiNisco: Proposed Committee meeting schedule and plan for working groups with teachers/school staff; Anser/DiNisco: Comparison of Design Bid Build (DBB) and Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) methods of procuring construction; DiNisco: Report on dates or potential dates for school visits; If time: Sustainability Rating Systems. DiNisco Recommend. of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and approach to scoring (including daylighting); Invoices if any; Public Comments.
Meadow St and Russellville Rd Paving Starts July 15th

7am -4pm Warner Brothers LLC will begin paving preparation of the roadway surface on Meadow Street (from the Hadley town line to Russellville Rd) as well as Russellville Rd (from the Hadley town line to Meadow St) on Friday, July 15th, 2022. Construction crews will be paving an initial leveling course of asphalt in order to prepare the roadways for final asphalt pavement. Work is expected to last one day. Final paving dates have not been finalized.
Water Shut Off Dana St and Dana Pl Thursday, July 14th

The Department of Public Works will be shutting off the water on Dana Street and Dana Place on Thursday, July 14th as part of the Northampton Road Construction project. Water will be turned off to all properties on Dana Street and Dana Place starting at 7:00 am. Water should be restored by 3:00 pm or earlier.
