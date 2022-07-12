Central Springs blanks Osage to advance to state tournament

We will continue the summer-time heat & humidity through the weekend, with highs staying in the lower to middle 80s. Higher 80s, possibly a few low 90s may return to the area as early as Sunday, meaning it will be a warmer Good Neighbor Days in Byron this year! We will be watching out for a few storms, mainly early Friday morning, bringing in the potential for heavy rain at times. This round of storms should clear out later in the morning, with a few isolated storms popping up, mainly east, Friday afternoon & evening. A few more isolated storms are possible Saturday, but this chance looks to be not as widespread in coverage.

BYRON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO