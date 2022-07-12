ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage, IA

Central Springs blanks Osage to advance to state tournament

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) --- The Central Springs Panthers understood how hard it is to beat a team three times. With momentum riding high for Osage athletics after the baseball team scored a significant victory on the road, the softball team looked...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Redhawks offense turns it on late to beat Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) -- There's never a break when it comes to certain rivalries. The high school sports season may not be in session in Minnesota right now, but the Mayo Spartans renewed their rivalry on the diamond with Big 8 foe, Albert Lea. This time it was in Legion...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa is Home to One of the “Most Livable College Towns” in the US

As a University of Northern Iowa alum, it's very easy to tell people that I loved my time in Cedar Falls as a student. I made way more friends in college than I expected I would, I got involved in almost every opportunity I could for my future career and with my church, and I made so many great relationships that I fully believe will last the rest of my lifetime.
IOWA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Mason City: Top Rated 7 best Budget restaurant in Mason City, Iowa

If you have never been to Mason City, Texas, you are missing out on a great city. If you are looking to find a fun place to go, then this is the article for you! Mason City is located in the state of Texas, in the southwestern United States. It has an estimated population of 27,338 as of the 2020 census, down from 29,172 at the 2000 census. In addition to being the county seat of Cerro Gordo County, Mason City is part of the larger Micropolitan Statistical Area that includes Worth and Cerro Gordo counties.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea Seed House acquires Blue River Organic Seed

(ABC 6 News) - Thursday morning, Albert Lea Seed House announced its acquisition of Blue River Organic Seed. The friendly competition between the companies has been ongoing since the beginning. Over the past year, the seed house was negotiating as Blue River was put up for sale under the Farmer's...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Coalition of Asian American Leaders listening tour stops in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - Members of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL) is touring the state hoping to expand leadership and support for minorities. The Twin Cities based group, which started in 2013, is traveling throughout southern Minnesota for a listening tour and stopped in Rochester on Thursday. CAAL...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Another typical summer day

We'll start with ample sun but clouds will gather later in the aftenroon. Temps rise into the low to mid 80s across the area. For Rochester, we have 82° in place. The ice cream will have some drips, but with the temps up main street, you won't have to wolf it down all at once.
ROCHESTER, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

University of Minnesota Rochester Looks to the Future

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Higher education is always expanding and growing to meet students needs. And now, the University of Minnesota Rochester is looking toward the future to help their students any way that they can. The institution was founded in 2009. At that time, there were 50 students. Today,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Looking Good For Good Neighbor Days

We will continue the summer-time heat & humidity through the weekend, with highs staying in the lower to middle 80s. Higher 80s, possibly a few low 90s may return to the area as early as Sunday, meaning it will be a warmer Good Neighbor Days in Byron this year! We will be watching out for a few storms, mainly early Friday morning, bringing in the potential for heavy rain at times. This round of storms should clear out later in the morning, with a few isolated storms popping up, mainly east, Friday afternoon & evening. A few more isolated storms are possible Saturday, but this chance looks to be not as widespread in coverage.
BYRON, MN
KAAL-TV

Dodge County Free Fair celebrates 165th year

(ABC 6 News) - There's no place to be in the summer than at the fair. The Dodge County Free Fair is celebrating its 165th year with tons of fun activities for the family. This year, the grandstand will be host to bull riding, open stock car races, semi-truck, tractor, pick-up pulls and on Saturday for the DC championship demolition derby.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota school buses to be equipped with stop arm cameras

(ABC 6 News) - School buses around Minnesota will be equipped with new stop arm cameras to hold drivers who break the law accountable and help out the Department of Public Safety. Local bus drivers feel like they're running out of options when it comes to keeping children safe. "It...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Dodge County Fair - Jersey Jo's

(ABC 6 News) - The Dodge County Fair is celebrating its 165th anniversary this year. ABC 6 News reporter Conner Nuckols was in Kasson and caught up with one of the food vendors at the fair Jersey Jo's.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Teen sentenced for vandalizing a school in Butler County

WAVERLY, Iowa – Vandalizing school property and leading law enforcement on a car chase results in probation for a northeast Iowa teen. Dakota James Moeller, 19 of Cedar Falls, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to follow any recommended substance abuse treatment.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Thursdays Downtown Vendor: Side Show Bloody Mary Mix

Each Thursday this summer ABC 6 News is highlighting a different vendor at Rochester's Thursdays Downtown. This week we're introducing you to Side Show Bloody Mary Mix - a vendor created by Pete Holzer and his wife from scratch right out of their kitchen.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Cancer patient 'rings bell' 40 years later

(ABC 6 News) - Friday, after 40 years of being cancer-free, a Green Bay man finally got to commemorate his recovery at Mayo Clinic. Joel Everts received treatment for osteosarcoma as a child at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Unfortunately, Joel never had the opportunity to "ring the bell" to complete...
ROCHESTER, MN
KCRG.com

Man hospitalized in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Waterloo Sunday evening. Police said it happened just at about 7:48 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of West 5th Street. Police said officers found the victim inside the home with a gunshot...

