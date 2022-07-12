ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Arson probe continues into restaurant fire in Bailey

By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Police and fire authorities continue to investigate the fire that gutted a restaurant Friday night in Bailey and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who set the fire.

According to Nash County Division of 911 Communications, a dispatcher received a call at 11:39 p.m. Friday about a structure fire at Tracy’s Cafe at 6577 Deans St. in Bailey.

The report indicated that firefighters with the Bailey Fire Department were at the scene until 4:20 a.m. Saturday battling the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The interior of the popular restaurant sustained heavy damage and arson is suspected.

"There was evidence at the scene that showed this fire was set intentionally," said Bailey Police Chief Cathy Callahan, declining to comment on the specific nature of the evidence. "This fire is still under investigation."

The restaurant’s owner, Tracy Bailey, is seeking the public's help in identifying the arsonist.

"If anyone has any cameras on Dean Street, please get in touch with me," she posted late Monday night on the Bailey Community Information Facebook page.

Bailey's sister, Donna Bryant, has started a GoFundMe page to help rebuild the restaurant. As of 11 p.m. Monday, the site had received 89 donations and raised $12,760.

It’s Bryant’s goal to raise $20,000.

“I can’t wrap my head around why someone would do this to her,” Bryant said of the unknown person who set the fire. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work but we are willing to do whatever it takes for her.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the rebuilding fund can go online to gofund.me/afe17c24.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Bailey Police Department at 252-235-3561.

