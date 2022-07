BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Elaine Williams Alfrey, 68, of Melbourne, Florida, left this world for her Heavenly home on July 8, 2022, at VITAS Hospice in Rockledge, Florida. Born on October 19, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Odes and Virginia Hope Hammersley Williams. She was a member of the Myrtle Old Regular Baptist Church in Melbourne, Florida. She was a retired painter and wallpaper hanger.

