The Lake Carlos State Park, north of Alexandria will feature two programs on Friday. Join the naturalists for a morning of fish and fishing. From 9 to 11 you will discover the world of fish and how to catch them. There will be a variety of hands-on stations to help hone your fishing skills, before wetting a line and reeling in your own fish. All fishing equipment will be provided. Only non-Minnesota residents 16 and older need a fishing license to participate. Meet at the Fishing Docks near the Amphitheater. Children must be accompanied by an adult to all programs.

1 DAY AGO