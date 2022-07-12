South Edgecombe 8U drops district tourney opener

WASHINGTON — South Edgecombe’s 8U all-star baseball team suffered a close loss, 13-9, to Belhaven on Saturday in the first round of the District 6 Tournament at Susiegray McConnell Sports Complex.

The local all-stars were set to play an elimination game on Sunday, but due to inclement weather, brackets were adjusted and the contest was scheduled for Monday night.

South Edgecombe got off to a solid start in Saturday’s game.

After Belhaven used three hits to score two runs in the top of the first inning, South Edgecombe responded with four runs in its half of the frame to take a 4-2 lead.

Brantley Webb led off with a hit, and Gavin Reason’s hit (and two throwing errors) allowed both runners to make it all the way around. Noah Keel and Eli Smith also had hits and scored in the inning, the latter on a groundout by Jake Davis.

Belhaven was retired in order in the top of the second inning. South Edgecombe then tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second on hits from Benji Proctor and Wyatt Whitehurst, a fielder’s choice (Reed Bridgers) and an error. But Belhaven limited the damage with a double play and a groundout.

Belhaven responded with a five-run top of the third frame – the most runs a team can score in an inning. Two hits, a fielder’s choice and three misplays led to the Beaufort County all-stars taking a 7-6 lead.

South Edgecombe came right back with two runs in the bottom of the third to grab an 8-7 advantage.

Webb led off with a hit was forced out at second on Reason’s ground ball. A groundout by Randy Reyes brought in Reason, and an infield single by Smith allowed Keel to score.

That was the last time South Edgecombe would hold a lead.

Belhaven struck back in the top of the fourth with three hits and scored three runs to take a 10-8 lead, despite the fact South Edgecombe was able to turn a double play.

The Edgecombe County all-stars cut the deficit to 10-9 in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI groundout from Cayden Bourne.

Three misplays and three hits allowed Belhaven to score two insurance runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Keel had an infield hit and was able to make it to third with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but a flyout to shortstop ended South Edgecombe’s chance to score.

Three hits and an error produced another run for Belhaven as it took a four-run lead with a run in the top of the sixth, which meant South Edgecombe could have had to score at least four runs in its final at-bat to keep the game going.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Gage Sessoms (hit) and Proctor (fielder’s choice) both reached base safely. But a fielder’s choice and a groundout pitcher to first base ended South Edgecombe’s hopes of a comeback.