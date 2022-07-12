Albert Lea Council votes to demolish 2 vacant buildings in historic downtown district

(ABC 6 News) - Albert Lea will conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in a portion of the city starting on Monday. CIT Sewer Solutions of McCallsburg Iowa is the contractor. Residents of the area to be tested will receive notices before the testing. The area will generally be along Broadway Avenue, south of Fourth Street, and east to Frank Avenue.
(ABC 6 News) - Thursday, the Rochester Township held its monthly board meeting, the main topic was the fate of a blue heron nesting site that could be destroyed by a new housing development on the land. The Rochester Township board decided to table their decision on whether or not...
(ABC 6 News) - The Dodge County Fair is celebrating its 165th anniversary this year. ABC 6 News reporter Conner Nuckols was in Kasson and caught up with one of the food vendors at the fair Jersey Jo's.
(ABC 6 News) - During Monday's meeting the Albert Lea City Council approved the design and bidding for a food truck plaza, a space on East Main Street that will be designed specifically for food truck vendors to park their trucks and sell their products. The North Broadway parking lot...
(ABC 6 News) - There's no place to be in the summer than at the fair. The Dodge County Free Fair is celebrating its 165th year with tons of fun activities for the family. This year, the grandstand will be host to bull riding, open stock car races, semi-truck, tractor, pick-up pulls and on Saturday for the DC championship demolition derby.
(ABC 6 NEWS) - There's no place to be in the Summer than the fair. The Dodge County Free Fair is celebrating its 165th year this year with tons of fun activities for the family. If you're looking for something fun to do Thursday at 7 p.m., there will be...
(ABC 6 News) - Members of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL) is touring the state hoping to expand leadership and support for minorities. The Twin Cities based group, which started in 2013, is traveling throughout southern Minnesota for a listening tour and stopped in Rochester on Thursday. CAAL...
(ABC 6 News) - Thursday morning, Albert Lea Seed House announced its acquisition of Blue River Organic Seed. The friendly competition between the companies has been ongoing since the beginning. Over the past year, the seed house was negotiating as Blue River was put up for sale under the Farmer's...
The Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting at NAPA Auto Parts, Friday afternoon, July 8. Bruce and Deb Cavett purchased the business from Lee and Barb Nickson and officially took over May 1.
This isn't the news you want to hear in the depths of summer in Minnesota. One town is asking residents to NOT use their air conditioning while they work to diagnose and repair one of the town's generators that provides power to the town. The City of Janesville made the announcement on social media yesterday.
Each Thursday this summer ABC 6 News is highlighting a different vendor at Rochester's Thursdays Downtown. This week we're introducing you to Side Show Bloody Mary Mix - a vendor created by Pete Holzer and his wife from scratch right out of their kitchen.
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams will be moving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW on July 15. Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims....
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department responded to the report of a natural gas leak in the northeastern part of the city on Wednesday. The Fire Department says a natural gas line was punctured by a person digging a hole to set up a fence. Firefighters used a special clamp to control the leak and turned the situation over to Minnesota energy.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 75-year-old Rochester woman fell victim to a scam and is out $33,000. The Rochester Police Department said the woman was using her computer around 9:00 a.m. on July 8th when it suddenly locked up and a pop-up appeared that said to talk to Microsoft Support.
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have been arrested for a weekend robbery-assault in Floyd County. Court documents say it happened Sunday in Charles City. Darius Mensel Mason, 41 of Charles City, and Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police say they’ve identified one driver in a suspected street race last month. On June 4, surveillance photos showed a silver and black car traveling at a high rate of speed downtown. Public safety said they went up Glenwood Avenue and crashed into another...
(ABC 6 News) - Two local organizations in Austin teamed up to raise more than 70 thousand dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association. Sterling Pharmacies and the Astrup Family Foundation presented the check earlier today with employees from both organizations in attendance. Although, this year was different. The Astrup Family...
Sgt. Matt Knutson with the Faribault Police Department confirmed for KDHL that a report was made at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night of a gun-pointing incident in the 400 block of Central Avenue. The male suspect was reported to have pointed a firearm at another male and his child before...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
