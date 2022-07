SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police have arrested a suspect who they say shot three people at a gas station. Christopher Miguel Hampton, 25, was found at his home and taking into custody, according to officers. He is being charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling/structure.

SUMTER, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO