Bloomington, MN

Minnesota abortion clinics, already short-staffed, are aggressively recruiting more employees

redlakenationnews.com
 3 days ago

The new abortion landscape means clinics in Minnesota are already seeing more patients - and trying hard to recruit...

www.redlakenationnews.com

MinnPost

Minnesota health officials concerned over rise of BA.5 variant amid decline in reported COVID testing

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes, “Minnesota only has three counties with high COVID-19 community levels this week, but a 70% increase in U.S. counties with that federal designation has some health officials concerned. The fast-spreading BA.5 variant and a high rate of breakthrough infections in people with immunity is causing COVID-19 surges in Southern and Western states. BA.5 is also the dominant variant in Minnesota. Genomic sequencing found BA.5 in 40% of samples from COVID-positive patients in late June and the rate has likely increased. Coronavirus infections have fallen steadily from 2,100 per day in mid-May to less than 1,300 in Minnesota, but those numbers are likely undercut by the decline in publicly reported COVID-19 tests and the increase in private at-home tests, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

These Are The 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Minnesota

This is a good time for anyone looking to make a career change because every company in Minnesota seems to be hiring. Including us! We recently celebrated the retirements of a few amazing coworkers so now we’re looking for content creators, account executives, and an office manager. Learn more about the open positions with Townsquare Media.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Scott Jensen should lose his Minnesota medical license

Scott Jensen, a family physician and the likely Republican nominee for governor, should have his medical license revoked. He has repeatedly violated core tenets of medical ethics and responsible practice and engaged in conduct defined by Minnesota statute as cause for disciplinary action by the Board of Medical Practice, including engaging in conduct likely to […] The post Scott Jensen should lose his Minnesota medical license appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Electric vehicle mandate is consumer coercion, and wrong for Minnesota

In his State of the State address in April, Gov. Tim Walz explained that Minnesota is blessed with incredible natural resources, both with our people and our land. He also said there are “free market solutions” that can move us toward a sustainable future to protect the environment we depend on and our children can one day rely on as well. I care deeply about advancing climate solutions and protecting the environment. But there’s more than one way to make environmental achievements and Minnesota should follow its own path, one that makes sense for our people and our own unique economy.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

Minnesota Moose And Wolf Population Updates Summer 2022

Calf recruitment for Minnesota’s moose is the process of young moose surviving to become adults. This spring, in the far reaches of northeastern Minnesota, calf recruitment of moose does not present an uplifting narrative. “It’s abysmal. I think this is the worst calf recruitment year we’ve seen in 12...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota's 2020 Teacher of the Year on leaving the classroom

In 2020, Qorsho Hassan was the first Somali American to win Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Her students and fellow teachers describe her as an exceptional educator and change-maker. But now, Qorsho announced she’s leaving the classroom. What happened?. She cited teachers of color, like herself, being given what...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Watch People Not from Minnesota Try to Pronounce Town Names

Moving around the Midwest can be challenging when you don't know how to pronounce some of the town names in the area. It's a little embarrassing when you are around people who are from the area, like born and raised there and they look at you like "how can you not know how to pronounce this"? But, sometimes it can be difficult. There are a lot of Native American names in certain areas like Wisconsin, but once you know, you don't have an issue, but initially, it's difficult.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDBO

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota veterans service officer speaks before Senate committee

Thursday night marked the annual LEEP Legends softball fundraiser. ISG Field to host American Legion baseball Sub-State 2 Playoffs. The Minnesota American Legion Division I Sub-State Playoffs are here — and beginning next Tuesday, area teams will go toe-to-toe at ISG Field in the Sub-State 2 Tournament. 1,000 boxes...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota

If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
MINNESOTA STATE

