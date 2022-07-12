13th ranked Exira-EHK Spartans ousted in regional final for third straight year

(Milo) #6 SE Warren earned a return trip to the state softball tournament with their 3-0 victory over #13 Exira-EHK on Monday. The Warhawks will take a 23-4 record to Fort Dodge.

Alivia Ruble struck out 13 Exira-EHK batters and walked two in the three-hit shutout. Makenzie Riley doubled in the first and Mollie Rasmussen had a double in the 2nd. Gemini Goodwin and Macy Emgarten each walked as the visitors stranded four runners over the first four innings. Mollie Rasmussen singled in the 7th, but was thrown out trying to advance to second base. Ruble faced just nine batters over the final three innings.

SE Warren got a run in the 3rd inning and added two in the 5th. Much of their offense was the result of Exira-EHK errors. Macy Emgarten struck out ten batters and walked two. The Warhawks posted three hits. Emma King reached on a fly ball that dropped in right field with one out in the 3rd. She attempted a delayed steal of third and the throw went into left field which allowed her to score. King led off the 5th inning with a double. The next batter was Lexi Clendenen who put down a bunt. A throwing error allowed Clendenen to get to second base and King to score. Kaylee Tigner singled in Clendenen to push the advantage to 3-0. Breanna Nolte had the team’s only other hit with her 4th inning single.

Exira-EHK ends their season at 22-4. Seniors Macy Emgarten, Mollie Rasmussen, and Alisa Partridge wrap up careers that saw 85 Spartan victories with them in uniform.