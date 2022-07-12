ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exira, IA

13th ranked Exira-EHK Spartans ousted in regional final for third straight year

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BmIKx_0gcNXPzc00

(Milo) #6 SE Warren earned a return trip to the state softball tournament with their 3-0 victory over #13 Exira-EHK on Monday. The Warhawks will take a 23-4 record to Fort Dodge.

Alivia Ruble struck out 13 Exira-EHK batters and walked two in the three-hit shutout. Makenzie Riley doubled in the first and Mollie Rasmussen had a double in the 2nd. Gemini Goodwin and Macy Emgarten each walked as the visitors stranded four runners over the first four innings. Mollie Rasmussen singled in the 7th, but was thrown out trying to advance to second base. Ruble faced just nine batters over the final three innings.

SE Warren got a run in the 3rd inning and added two in the 5th. Much of their offense was the result of Exira-EHK errors. Macy Emgarten struck out ten batters and walked two. The Warhawks posted three hits. Emma King reached on a fly ball that dropped in right field with one out in the 3rd. She attempted a delayed steal of third and the throw went into left field which allowed her to score. King led off the 5th inning with a double. The next batter was Lexi Clendenen who put down a bunt. A throwing error allowed Clendenen to get to second base and King to score. Kaylee Tigner singled in Clendenen to push the advantage to 3-0. Breanna Nolte had the team’s only other hit with her 4th inning single.

Exira-EHK ends their season at 22-4. Seniors Macy Emgarten, Mollie Rasmussen, and Alisa Partridge wrap up careers that saw 85 Spartan victories with them in uniform.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Gary Lee Newton Obituary

Gary Lee Newton was born on December 7, 1937, the son of Kenneth L and Genevieve K (Lambi) Newton in Greenfield, Iowa. He passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Center in Creston. Gary grew up in Adair County and graduated from Greenfield High School...
GREENFIELD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milo, IA
City
Exira, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
KCCI.com

19th century beer cave rediscovered in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — Madison County may be known for its covered bridges, but a covered beer cave from the middle of the 19th century is generating the latest buzz. The beer cave, which is an earthen cooler, is just east of Highway 169 on property that is now a farm equipment supplier.
WINTERSET, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School District’s Mitigation Strategy for COVID Changes

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School District is changing its COVID mitigation strategy for the 2022-2023 school year. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber appearing on 95.7 F.M.’s Trojan Talk radio program, said last year the district continued to mitigate ten quarantine days for people testing positive for COVID. Barber says this year’s mitigation strategy is going to change.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Norma Anna Glissmann Obituary

Norma Anna (Sorensen) Glissmann was born on September 14, 1928, to Elmer and Adelia Hansen and passed on July 1, 2022. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca, Iowa. Norma married Earl Sorensen on February 21, 1947, and to this union 3 children were born: Rita, Kay...
AVOCA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans#Warhawks#King
KAAL-TV

Iowa lake shutdown after swimmer infected with deadly bacteria

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) - A resident from Missouri who went swimming at an Iowa lake is hospitalized and in intensive care after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba. According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, the beach at the Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County has been shut down.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Christopher Petersen Obituary

Visitation for 46 year old Christopher Petersen of Lake City, IA formerly of Atlantic, will be held Tuesday July 19th from 4-7PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. A private family interment will be held at a later date. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
LAKE CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Tawnia Ganzer Joins Guthrie County State Bank Lending Team

(Guthrie Center) The Guthrie County State Bank announces the addition of Tawnia Ganzer to the agriculture lending team. According to the press release, Ganzer brings more than 20 years of lending experience to an employee-owned, independent bank with deep roots in the agricultural and business industries in Guthrie County and the surrounding region.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Livestock Judging Contest Canceled

(Audubon) Due to the heat and lack of numbers, the Audubon County Fair’s livestock judging contest scheduled for 3:00 p.m. today is canceled. There are plenty of other activities going on at the fair this afternoon. The inflatable attractions are from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Clover Kids, 4-H, and FFA Rabbit Show starts at 5:00 p.m., Pork feed at 5:00 p.m., and the figure 8 races at 7:30 p.m.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes

(Ames, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this week, said swimming is not recommended at beaches at 10 separate Iowa State Parks due to high levels of E.Coli (fecal) bacteria. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. When E. Coli exceeds the permissible level in recreational water, it results in the closing of beaches, ponds, lakes, and swimming and fishing areas.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Car vs Deer accident in Mills County

(Glenwood) A Glenwood woman was injured in a car vs deer accident on Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Kathryn Hartley was driving a 2015 Hyundai westbound on Highway 34, near the 7 mile marker, at around 9:48 a.m. when a deer crossed the road and collided with the front left portion of the vehicle.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Fair Continues Today

(Audubon) The 2022 county fair season is underway, a chance for 4H Clubs members and FFA chapter members to exhibit their projects. Often the stigma is that 4-H and FFA are just for farm kids. KSOM on-air personality Frank Rizzo interviewed Abby VanAernam from the Audubon County Extension Office at...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cause of explosion near Battle Creek determined

(Battle Creek, IA) — We now know what caused an explosion at an Ida County residence on July Sixth. An investigation by the Fire Marshal and the Ida County Sheriff’s Department determined that the blast at a home near Battle Creek was caused by an underground gas leak in the liquid propane line. The explosion injured three people who were inside the house at the time. No updates are available on the condition of those victims.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy