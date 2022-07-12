ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

State Awards Workforce Grant to Northern Essex Community College to Help Meet Employers’ Skill Needs

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northern Essex Community College, with campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence, was formally awarded a $735,000 state workforce grant Monday to support training programs in high-demand industries, such healthcare, education, manufacturing, information technology and cybersecurity. All 15 state community colleges, including nearby North Shore Community College and Middlesex Community College...

whav.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Doherty Becomes Interim Principal at Haverhill’s Nettle School; Admin Adds Second Assistant Principal

Eileen Doherty has been named interim principal of Haverhill’s Dr. Paul Nettle School for the next school year. Doherty, who has served as assistant principal at the Nettle School for the past three years, will be joined by two new assistant principals. She succeeds Shereen Escovitz who left Haverhill to become director of curriculum at Andover Public Schools.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill VA Health Clinic Welcomes Veterans to Open House and Resource Fair Tomorrow

The remodeled Haverhill VA Health Clinic is having a ribbon cutting ceremony, open house and veterans resource fair tomorrow. Haverhill VA Health Clinic, at the corner of Summer and Mill Streets, moved from its previous location on Merrimack Street in downtown Haverhill more than a year ago, and underwent a two-phase renovation. VA Bedford Healthcare System’s Kat Bailey was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program and previewed tomorrow’s activities.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
City
Lawrence, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Essex, MA
Education
Lawrence, MA
Education
Haverhill, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Essex, MA
WHAV

Martin and Bevilacqua Become Directors of Northern Essex Community College Foundation

The Northern Essex Community College Foundation Board recently welcomed two local leaders with deep roots in the Merrimack Valley as its newest members. Francis J. Bevilacqua III graduated from Northern Essex in 2000 and then earned his bachelor’s degree from Merrimack College. He’s the president of Bevilacqua Builds, which focuses on real estate construction and development. Bevilacqua’s grandfather, Francis J. “Bevi” Bevilacqua, was a state representative in the 1960s and 1970s and was instrumental in bringing Northern Essex to Haverhill in 1961 and later establishing the site for the current Haverhill Campus.
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Boston Public Schools and Boston Teachers Union announce tentative agreement

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools and the Boston Teachers Union have reached a tentative contract agreement that they said “will put students’ needs at the center of inclusion policy in the City of Boston.”. The agreement focuses of the district’s special education students, including reductions in class...
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Vargas Economic Development Amendment Earmarks $8 Million for Downtown Haverhill

Downtown Haverhill will be the beneficiary of $8 million in state economic development aid if the state House of Representatives has its way. The House agreed Thursday afternoon to include the Haverhill amendment, proposed by Rep. Andy X. Vargas, as part of more than $85 million for local economic development and infrastructure projects. It is part of a $3.8 billion economic development bill which still must be approved by the Senate and Gov. Charlie Baker.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Boston

Milton schools superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

"While we understand the preliminary information which has been shared is troubling, we also ask for our community’s patience as this process continues." The Milton School Committee voted Thursday to place Public Schools Superintendent James F. Jette on paid administrative leave after learning of his arrest in May on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
MILTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

$20 million 74-unit workforce housing project ready to go forward in Salem

SALEM, NH – NH Real Estate development firm, Elm Grove Companies, of Manchester, will begin development on Depot & Main Apartments, an approved 74-unit LIHTC and Workforce Housing community at 41 Main Street in Salem. Having already served as an experienced LIHTC (Low-Income Housing Tax Credit) property manager, this will be the company’s first venture into the space as a developer.
SALEM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
WCVB

Minor medical procedure leads to major bill for Massachusetts woman

BURLINGTON, Mass. — It's happened to nearly everyone. What you think is just a minor medical procedure somehow leads to a major bill. Over the last several years, a number of new protections for patients were put in place, including requiring hospitals to post prices online. But one Massachusetts woman called NewsCenter 5 for help after finding it's still hard to dissect what you are paying for.
BURLINGTON, MA
WHAV

Quiñones Becomes Northern Essex Community College’s First Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Haverhill’s Francellis Quiñones has been selected as the first chief officer of Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Northern Essex Community College. According to the college, Quiñones has been dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion work in the Merrimack Valley for nearly 20 years. She comes to Northern Essex from Lowell-based UTEC where she was organizing program manager. She is also the co-founder and president of Quiñones Culture Consultants. Previously, she worked as an educator in Boston Public Schools, Weston Public Schools and Greater Lawrence Technical School.
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Workers fired after raising concerns about soldiers' homes

BOSTON - Two top ranking state employees are speaking out, claiming the state did not follow health care regulations into the soldiers' homes where more than 100 veterans died during the COVID pandemic. The whistleblowers say they were fired after they raised concerns and cooperated with the Inspector General's Office. Eric Sheehan, the assistant secretary of veterans' homes, says everyone knew he was a straight shooter. The former Marine wrote the health care regulations for long term care facilities and was brought in to oversee the Chelsea and Holyoke homes. "If there was anyone that knew what the rules were,...
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy