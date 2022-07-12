State Awards Workforce Grant to Northern Essex Community College to Help Meet Employers’ Skill Needs
Northern Essex Community College, with campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence, was formally awarded a $735,000 state workforce grant Monday to support training programs in high-demand industries, such healthcare, education, manufacturing, information technology and cybersecurity. All 15 state community colleges, including nearby North Shore Community College and Middlesex Community College...whav.net
