State Awards Workforce Grant to Northern Essex Community College to Help Meet Employers’ Skill Needs

BOSTON - Two top ranking state employees are speaking out, claiming the state did not follow health care regulations into the soldiers' homes where more than 100 veterans died during the COVID pandemic. The whistleblowers say they were fired after they raised concerns and cooperated with the Inspector General's Office. Eric Sheehan, the assistant secretary of veterans' homes, says everyone knew he was a straight shooter. The former Marine wrote the health care regulations for long term care facilities and was brought in to oversee the Chelsea and Holyoke homes. "If there was anyone that knew what the rules were,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO