ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Brevard Public Schools, Cocoa Beach Chamber to Host ‘State of the Schools’ Discussion August 2

spacecoastdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce and Brevard Public Schools to host a “State of the Schools” discussion on August 2. The event is...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

132 teacher openings at Brevard Public Schools, district says

COCOA, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools has 132 current openings for teachers, a district spokesperson said Wednesday. Twenty days out from teachers reporting to schools for the new year, the president of the teacher’s union addressed the shortage during this week’s school board meeting. “From what I...
COCOA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Brevard County, FL
Government
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Cocoa Beach, FL
Government
Brevard County, FL
Education
City
Cocoa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brevard Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wqcs.org

Florida Teacher of the Year Finalists Recognized

Orlando - Tuesday July 12, 2022: Five Florida Teacher of the Year finalists were recognized at the Teacher of the Year Conference in Orlando Tuesday. The finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year were chosen from nearly 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state. Each school district selected its teacher of the year, and then a statewide selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents, and the business community, reviewed each district's application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Merritt Island Area High Schools Robotics ‘Team Horsepower’ Makes In-Person Presentation to All Points Executive Team

BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Team Horsepower, the first robotics team for schools located on Merritt Island, made an in-person presentation to the Space Coast-based All Points executive team on their plans and community support needs. The four-person high school presenters included Nikhil Iyer, Kaley Brown,...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy