Downtown Haverhill will be the beneficiary of $8 million in state economic development aid if the state House of Representatives has its way. The House agreed Thursday afternoon to include the Haverhill amendment, proposed by Rep. Andy X. Vargas, as part of more than $85 million for local economic development and infrastructure projects. It is part of a $3.8 billion economic development bill which still must be approved by the Senate and Gov. Charlie Baker.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO