‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Instagram Accounts of All the Men of Rachel and Gabby’s Season

By Amanda Mullen
 3 days ago

The Bachelorette Season 19 has finally arrived, and fans are eager to see how the ABC show’s 2022 run unravels. Rachel and Gabby’s season is already off to a promising start, with the ladies bidding farewell to three of The Bachelorette ‘s 32 contenders . And there are some interesting personalities this time around, many of whom will appeal to fans. Those feeling impatient can get to know the competitors early by checking out their Instagram accounts.

Follow ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 men on Instagram

Now that The Bachelorette 2022 has debuted, fans know the 32 (now 29) men vying for Gabby and Rachel’s attention . We’ll get to know them better as season 19 continues. And fans can check Instagram to learn more about each of the guys competing in The Bachelorette this time around:

  1. Alec Garza – @alecjuliangarza
  2. Aven Jones – @aleejonesy
  3. Brandan Hall – @brandanhall_
  4. Chris Austin – @chrispaustin
  5. Colin Farrill – @thecolinfarrill
  6. Erich Schwer – @oh_for_schwer
  7. Ethan Kang – No Instagram
  8. Hayden Markowitz – @hmarko1221
  9. James Clarke – @jamesmclarke5
  10. Jason Alabaster – @jason.alabaster
  11. Joey Young – @joeyyoung30
  12. John Anderson – @jandy__20
  13. Johnny DePhillippo – @johnnyxdep
  14. Jordan Helman – @jxrdnh
  15. Jordan Vandergriff – @jordanvandergriff
  16. Justin Budfuloski – @justinbudfuloski
  17. Justin Young – @justin_young21
  18. Kirk Bryant – @kirk_bryant11
  19. Logan Palmer – @loganseagull
  20. Mario Vassall – @inspiredbyrio
  21. Matt Labagh – @matt_labagh
  22. Michael Vaughn – @mvaughan424
  23. Nate Mitchell – No Instagram
  24. Nick Gill – @nickgillv
  25. Quincey Williams – @princejahharr
  26. Robert “Roby” Sobieski – @robysobieski
  27. Ryan Mula – @ryanmula
  28. Spencer Swies – @spencerswies
  29. Termayne Harper – @mayne_event
  30. Tino Franco – @tino.360
  31. Tyler Norris – @tylerjnorris9
  32. Zach Shallcross – @zachshall

There are also rumors another man will make an appearance during this year’s event: Connor Brennan from Katie’s season of The Bachelorette .

Connor Brennan from Katie’s Season of The Bachelorette is also part of the cast, according to Reality Steve

That’s right, Reality Steve recently alleged that The Bachelorette 2022 will bring in a contestant from a previous season of the show. Specifically, it sounds like Connor Brennan from Katie’s season could show up in the midst of Rachel and Gabby’s. And although some fans are less than thrilled with that possibility, it wouldn’t be the first time such a thing has happened.

Those curious about what Connor has been up to all this time can check out his Instagram as well. The handle is @connorfalcon .

We’ll have to wait and see if Reality Steve’s rumor turns out to be true. So, where can fans keep up with The Bachelorette Season 19 from week to week?

Where to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 has a long way to go before it reaches its end, and fans may be wondering how to tune in for the reality show’s 2022 run. Those hoping to watch The Bachelorette Season 19 live can turn on ABC at 8 p.m. ET every Monday. And those without Cable have options as well.

Per Tom’s Guide , new episodes of The Bachelorette will also be available via platforms like FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. Subscribers will be able to watch along when the series airs, and some of these sites offer free trials for newcomers.

Each new chapter will also be available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs, as well as ABC’s app and website. Needless to say, there are plenty of ways to catch up before The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 2 arrives. And those looking to pass the time until then can also scour the contestants’ Instagram accounts!

