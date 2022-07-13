New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack

New York City's latest PSA shared important steps New Yorkers should take if a nuclear attack were to occur, leaving residents baffled and some a bit worried.

The Office of Emergency Management shared the PSA Monday on its YouTube page , though no specific threat to the city was mentioned.

Additionally, no explanation was provided about why the PSA was being released now.

Looking into the camera, a spokesperson says: "So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit."

The video then outlines three specific steps should New Yorkers face a nuclear attack.

"Get inside, fast! Get into a building and move away from windows."

"Stay inside. Shut all doors and windows. If you have a basement, head there."

"Stay tuned and follow the media for all information."

Many New Yorkers were left asking, "Why now?"

Christina Farrell, the city's emergency management deputy commissioner, said the video isn't tied to any specific threats. She said it's about raising awareness of something most people haven't given much thought.

"There's no overarching reason why this is the time we sent this out," Farrell told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "It's just one tool in the toolbox to be prepared in the 21st century."

She said the agency's goal is to empower people regarding a scary subject, and despite the mixed reactions to the video, "people have thanked us that we are approaching this topic."

"I don't know if there's ever the perfect moment to talk about nuclear preparedness," she said, adding that city officials have discussed implementing nuclear guidelines for quite some time.

New York's emergency response program, Ready New York, has been around since 2003.

Mayor Eric Adams has said he doesn't believe the video was alarmist.

"I'm a big believer in better safe than sorry," he said.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

