ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

SZA, Doja Cat New Song CONFIRMED: Will THIS Be Bigger Than 'Kiss Me More'?

By Ivan Korrs
musictimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like SZA and Doja Cat are cooking up something huge again. After scoring both of their first-ever GRAMMY at the same time for their smash hit Kiss Me More last April. The Drew Barrymore hitmaker recently teased that she is joining forces again for her new track...

www.musictimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
TENNIS
hiphop-n-more.com

Chamillionaire, 2 Chainz & Fat Join Tobe Nwigwe on New Song ‘Been Broke’: Listen

Chamillionaire really doesn’t rap anymore so when he does, it’s definitely worth highlighting. The Grammy winning and multi platinum rapper is assisting fellow Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe on his new single ‘Been Broke’ alongside 2 Chainz and his wife, Fat Nwigwe. Like expected, Cham comes through with a standout verse on the banger which reminds us of his supreme rapping abilities.
MUSIC
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Benny Blanco
Person
Soulja
Person
Sza
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Doja Cat
NME

Listen to Cardi B’s new song ‘Hot Shit’ with Kanye West and Lil Durk

Cardi B has today (June 1) released ‘Hot Shit’, a Kanye West and Lil Durk-assisted song lifted from the rapper’s forthcoming album. The track, which was first confirmed during an advert at the 2022 BET Awards late last month, was produced by hip-hop juggernaut Tay Kieth. On it, Cardi brings her signature bravado before welcoming Durk and West for their own flow-switching verses. Listen below.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Fans Blast Normani For Working With Chris Brown in New Music Video

A cameo in Chris Brown’s newest video “We (We Embrace”)” has created controversy among the 26-year-old ‘Wild SIde’ singer and her fans on whether she should be working with Chris Brown due to his abusive past. In the music video which debuted on Tuesday, Normani and Chris show the two in a sensual dance and sharing a passionate underwater kiss while swimming fully clothed in a pool. Fans were quick to criticize Normani for supporting 33-year-old Brown by agreeing to do the project with him, on Instagram describing working on the video as a “Surreal moment 🥺 thank you @chrisbrownofficial for trusting me. one for the fucking books.” Although she received hi-praise from fans and her peers including Lala, and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane. But the majority of the comments were from fans who were not so supportive and bashed Normani for choosing to collaborate with Breezy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiss Me#Music Video#Cooking#Doja Cat New Song#Doja Cat New Collab#Grammy
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Chris Brown on Lack of Attention Given to New Album: ‘Seems Like Y’all Only Invest in the Negative Stories’

Chris Brown has publicly shared criticism over the attention being given to his latest album, while simultaneously announcing the release date for its deluxe edition. Breezy, Brown’s tenth solo studio album, was released last month and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Brown, however, argued in a recent Instagram Stories update that it “seems like y’all only invest in the negative stories about me.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

N.W.A Comeback: Dr. Dre Begs DJ Yella To Record New Music In What Could Be N.W.A's Highly-Anticipated Reunion

Dr. Dre is leading the charge for a reunion of N.W.A after 33 years. The Still D.R.E rapper sought out original member DJ Yella to record new music in May, Radar can reveal.It’s largely seen as the most significant step to a comeback for the hip hop royalty who haven’t performed together in more than three decades.But in a sensational, DJ Yella told Dr. Dre no and revealed he hasn’t recorded any new music since the funeral of Eazy-E, the Godfather of Gangsta, in 1995. “I just had this conversation with Dre, maybe a month and a half ago and...
MUSIC
Complex

Tyga Shows Off His Dance Moves in Video for New Song “Ay Caramba”

Just two months after the release of his latest single “Sheikh Talk,” Tyga returns with a music video for his brand new offering “Ay Caramba.”. Sampling Sentino’s “Helikopter Nad Blokiem,” the Latin-inspired track is overshadowed by its music video, which features the rapper dressed in a fat suit, before he leads a mariachi band and stars in a dance show named after the song’s title.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Cardi B scales a skyscraper in new music video for ‘Hot Shit’

Cardi B has shared the music video for her latest single ‘Hot Shit’, featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. The video was directed by filmmaker Lado Kvataniya, marking the first time he and Cardi have worked together. It depicts the rapper atop of a skyscraper, as well as walking down the side of it, while Lil Durk performs his verse from atop a submerged car underneath a bridge.
MUSIC
Vibe

Beyoncé Makes History On Billboard Hot 100 Chart With “Break My Soul”

In March 2021, this evergreen statement was tweeted: “Beyoncé only leaves her bed to make history and that’s really it for me.” As Queen Bey would have it, the sentiment still rings true with her becoming the first woman ever to rack up at least 20 top 10 hits as a solo act and 10 or more top 10s as a group member on the Billboard Hot 100.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chris Brown Believes ‘Breezy’ Album Was Not Supported By Media

If you ask Chris Brown, the media did not support his latest album Breezy. The singer-songwriter believes the press hasn’t shared as many stories about his latest effort compared to reports about his alleged negative behaviors. Brown took to social media to express his frustrations on Sunday (July 3).
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga Remains Silent About Chromatica Ball: Is THIS the Reason Why?

Lady Gaga is set to return to the stage for her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball Tour after it was postponed twice due to the global pandemic. Fans are still clueless about what to expect from the scheduled shows as the singer and her team remain silent on social media. Even though...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Eminem Unveils ‘Curtain Call 2’ Greatest-Hits Album, Teases New Song

Eminem has announced that his second greatest-hits album, “Curtain Call 2,” will be released on Aug. 5 via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records, following the Detroit MC’s first such collection, 2005’s “Curtain Call: The Hits.”. “Curtain Call 2” will be comprised of music from Eminem’s releases...
DETROIT, MI
musictimes.com

6ix9ine Shockingly Makes $500,000 In Just 40 Minutes -- Here's What He Did

6ix9ine isn't done boasting about his achievements. On July 11, he claimed that despite his lack of recent musical accomplishment, he was paid generously. The New York rapper said on Instagram that he made $500,000 for a 40-minute performance in Turkey, while also posting videos of himself plunging into a 15,000-person throng while fans chanted his name.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy