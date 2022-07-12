ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samoa, CA

‘Sup With Supes? Possible Employee Reviews for Ford and CAO Hayes, Nordic AquaFarms, and Lots More

By Ryan Hutson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your coffee percolating tomorrow morning before the Board of Supervisors meeting gets underway bright and early at 9 o’clock, because there are two scheduled presentations, one of them being the Nordic Aquafarms Project on the Samoa Peninsula. Your County Supes are poised to handle some housing and...

Humboldt Bay Regional Sea Level Rise Planning Catalogue Released

Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. Sea level rise is increasingly becoming a concern for many who live and work along the coast. In response, Humboldt County is exploring regional planning and adaptation to address the impacts of sea level rise in the Humboldt Bay area. As a...
Eureka recycling center set to close, HWMA addresses concerns

EUREKA, Calif. — Beginning Aug. 1, Eureka residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority will be closing its current recycling center on West Hawthorne Street. The organization said a new recycling center location will open in Eureka in early...
A Holiday Week Marred by Hate in Humboldt

Independence week in Humboldt County saw a series of hateful, bigoted events, spawning multiple criminal investigations from Fortuna to Arcata and the county's unincorporated areas. The incidents include the assault of a Black man by multiple white men on Eureka's waterfront after he reported being called a racial slur, the...
Fourth California Condor Takes Flight in Humboldt County (with Video)

A fourth California condor is now flying free in the skies over Humboldt County. A1, a young male, left the enclosure just before dawn this morning during the third release attempt, according to the Northern California Condor Restoration Program, a Yurok-led effort to return the bird they know as prey-go-neesh to the northern reaches of the endangered species' former territory.
Central Avenue Sidewalks Under Construction Beginning July 25th

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Public Works:. The Humboldt County Department of Public Works will be constructing new curb ramps to improve pedestrian access. Sidewalk closures will occur at various intersections on Central Avenue and elsewhere throughout McKinleyville. Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 25,...
COVID Claims Two More HumCo Residents

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths since its last report July 6. Four new hospitalizations were also reported but, according to a state database, 13 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The deaths reported today are Humboldt County 150th and 151st since the pandemic began.
(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 252: Humboldt County’s news podcast

There is a critical local need for blood donations, a transphobic hate crime was alleged at a Fortuna store, Sheriff Honsal says hate has no place in Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt is on track to provide medication abortions on campus, the local bus system gets $40M on its path to zero emissions, local tribal leadership will battle future wildfires at the federal level, a young Hoopa woman was featured in Vogue Magazine, the creator of the local comic ‘Pacifica’ received a state grant, a new student map and study is circulating showing the North Coast as a primary climate refuge zone, Eureka export Sara Bareilles voiced support after her ‘Girls5eva’ costar Busy Phillips was arrested protesting for abortion rights, the popular Humboldt-set Netflix drama ‘Virgin River’ is airing a new season July 20, a local city made final ‘Jeopardy,’ a state park in Humboldt gets national love, an editorial encouraging perspective on Cal Poly Humboldt’s property quest, local event suggestions, and more.
More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation in Trinity County, Says CDFW

Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. During the week of June 26, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office collaborated to serve 34 search warrants in the Mad River, Kettenpom and Zenia areas of southern Trinity County. The warrants were part of an investigation into environmental crimes associated with illegal cannabis cultivation.
Humboldt County: 2 COVID-related deaths, 4 hospitalized

EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County Public Health confirmed two more COVID-19-related deaths in the past week. According to the latest Humboldt County Public Health report, one of the residents was in their 70s and the other was reportedly 80 years old or older. Four residents, all of whom were...
SoHum Health Foundation Brings New Outdoor Fitness Zone to Southern Humboldt Community Park

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Community Healthcare District:. SoHum Health Foundation and Southern Humboldt Community Healthcare District have collaborated to bring a new outdoor Fitness Zone to Southern Humboldt Community Park. The SoHum Health Fitness Zone features seven socially distanced Greenfield’s Outdoor Fitness units. Greenfield’s Outdoor Fitness equipment has been utilized at colleges, senior centers, medical facilities, and parks across the state and country. Up to eighteen individuals can exercise the various muscle groups in the Fitness Zone at one time, and one station is wheelchair accessible.
2 Deaths, 4 New Hospitalizations, 342 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of a resident in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. Four new hospitalizations were also reported, a resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 244 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 98 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, July 5 and Tuesday, July 12. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 20,057. An additional 4,245 cases are reported as probable.*
Spy Camera Located in Fortuna Park Restroom

On Tuesday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., two juvenile females located a spy camera affixed to the interior restroom stall door at Rohner Park. The camera was situated in a manner as to video anyone sitting on the toilet. The two juvenile females had removed the camera and disposed of it.
OBITUARY: Scott Edward Messer Sr., 1956-2022

Scott Edward Messer Sr. died suddenly at home in Eureka on May 2, 2022 at the age of 65. We mourn his loss. Scott was born on August 11, 1956 at the former Trinity Hospital in Arcata to Geraldine Lois (Petersen) Alden and Richard Allen Messer. He was the oldest of three brothers.
Man Arrested in McKinleyville for Stolen Vehicle from Blue Lake

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 12, 2022, at about 6:21 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Vehicle Fire at 7th and H in Eureka

H Street is blocked after a vehicle caught fire about 10:15 a.m. near the intersection with 7th Street, according to a Eureka Police officer speaking to dispatch. Avoid the area if possible. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
Jesse “Max” Starkey: ‘Loyal friend and loving father’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On Tuesday, February 28, 2022, Jesse “Max” Starkey, loyal friend, and loving father...
