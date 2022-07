You know Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas as an entertainment power couple. But they’re also keen investors. Today, they’re announcing their first investment in a fashion company, the luxury ski brand, Perfect Moment. Besides backing the brand with an undisclosed amount, they will support it by starring in advertising campaigns, designing capsule collections, and highlighting Perfect Moment on Instagram, where they have more than 113 million followers combined. The investment reveals the couple’s growing ambitions as investors as well as their enormous influence to turn a niche brand into a household name.

