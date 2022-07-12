ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat is the most dangerous natural hazard, here's how to stay safe

By Mason Carroll
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — If you’ve spent any time outside recently, you may have noticed scorching temperatures across the Northstate. However, heat can be one of the most dangerous natural hazards that often gets overlooked. Chief Meteorologist Mike Krueger said the heat can be dangerous and it’s...

The Associated Press

California fire destroys 12 structures, forces evacuations

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. The fire quickly grew to 304 acres (123 hectares), Cal Fire said. The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three homes burned. The blaze was 25% contained shortly before 8:30 p.m. Cal Fire reported Thursday night that 12 structures had been destroyed, though it was not immediately clear how many were residences.
ANDERSON, CA
KCRA.com

Peter Fire: 12 structures destroyed in Shasta County fire, forward progress stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that destroyed 12 structures in Shasta County, the state's fire agency said. The Peter Fire started at Peter Pan Gulch Road and Olinda Road in Anderson, Cal Fire said. It has burned at least 304 acres and is 35% contained, as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. That's up from 25% on Thursday night.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Firefighters stop vegetation fire in Jones Valley on Wednesday

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 13, 5:57 PM:. The vegetation fire burning near Valley Vista Court has been stopped. The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday off of Valley Vista Court and grew to three acres, according to CAL FIRE SHU's previous report. CAL FIRE said...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Peter Fire burns 300+ acres in Anderson, 35% contained

ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 15, 3:00 PM:. The Shasta County Sheriff's office updated the road closure on Spring Gulch Road. The road is now closed at A Street. The road closure on 3rd Street and Missouri Lane remains in place and only residents will be allowed past Missouri Lane.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County forced to euthanize dogs due to overcrowding at shelter

RED BLUFF, Calif. — For the first time in years, the Tehama County Animal Care Center was forced to euthanize dogs due to an increase in strays at the shelter. According to the shelter, 20 dogs were brought in over a period of two days and only one went home. This left the shelter housing 88 dogs with only 47 kennels in the shelter.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Home determined unsafe during Redding probation search

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police conducted a probation search on Tuesday at a home on the 11000 block of Hawley Road. Police said several probationers were living at the home, including 50-year-old Nancy Dunlap. Dunlap had pepper spray and was cited and released, as Dunlap is prohibited from having it.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fiery crash closes Hwy 299 overnight

REDDING, Calif. - A crash closed Highway 299 in Shasta County for about an hour late Wednesday night. The driver was arrested for DUI. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Whiskeytown Visitor Center west of Redding. CHP Sgt. Scott Niemeth said the driver, 25-year-old Damian Franks...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Firefighters contain structure fire in Rancho Tehama

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — Firefighters have contained a structure fire in Rancho Tehama. According to Cal Fire, the fire involved two outbuildings and vegetation in the area of North Mendocino Drive and Humboldt Drive. The fire was first reported just after 2:30 p.m. and contained by 2:55 p.m. Firefighters...
TEHAMA, CA
FOX40

Redding men killed in Woodland I-5 fatal collision

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision on I-5 south of County Road 69 between a Dodge pick-up truck and a big rig left two dead, according to CHP. CHP said the fatal crash occurred at around 6:50 a.m. on Friday with the two fatalities being two Redding men inside the Dodge.
WOODLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Welcome to Redding: "Julia's Fruit Stand" gets a new location

REDDING, Calif. — On Wednesday, When Pie Meets Bread bakery in Redding welcomed a new addition: Julia’s Fruit Stand. The popular stand just off Highway 99 near Los Molinos is a favorite of many in the Northstate. Started by husband and wife, James and Kathy, when their first daughter Julia was born, the stand has become a staple for travelers and locals.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding police search "long-standing" problem house on Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — Members of Redding police's Special Services Unit and the city's code enforcement searched a "long-standing problem residence" off of Hawley Road on Tuesday. The Redding Police Department said the home, on the 1100 block of Hawley Rd., had several probationers living inside including 50-year-old Nancy Dunlap...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

DUI driver arrested after rollover crash in Whiskeytown

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — An overnight DUI rollover crash in Whiskeytown landed a driver behind bars and a passenger in the hospital. The California Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 299 near the Whiskeytown Visitor Center around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night. A single vehicle overturned and caught fire...
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County deputy nearly hit by wrong-way driver leading to pursuit

ANDERSON, Calif. — A Shasta County Sheriff's deputy was nearly hit head-on by a wrong-way driver early Friday morning, department officials said. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the deputy was nearly hit by a car traveling the wrong way on Happy Valley Road near Majestic View Circle in Anderson just after 5 a.m.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

