Heat is the most dangerous natural hazard, here's how to stay safe
By Mason Carroll
krcrtv.com
3 days ago
NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — If you’ve spent any time outside recently, you may have noticed scorching temperatures across the Northstate. However, heat can be one of the most dangerous natural hazards that often gets overlooked. Chief Meteorologist Mike Krueger said the heat can be dangerous and it’s...
ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. The fire quickly grew to 304 acres (123 hectares), Cal Fire said. The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three homes burned. The blaze was 25% contained shortly before 8:30 p.m. Cal Fire reported Thursday night that 12 structures had been destroyed, though it was not immediately clear how many were residences.
ANDERSON, Calif. — A wildfire in Shasta County has forced evacuations in the Anderson area. The so-called Peter Fire is burning at Peter Pan Gulch Road and Olinda Road in Anderson with buildings involved. The fire was at 304 acres in size, as of Cal Fire's latest update. It is 25% contained.
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Seventy calls for service, five citations, one vegetation fire, and twenty pounds of fireworks confiscated. It was a busy couple of days for fire agencies in Shasta County during the Fourth of July weekend, and fire officials want to stress how dangerous a game this is.
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that destroyed 12 structures in Shasta County, the state's fire agency said. The Peter Fire started at Peter Pan Gulch Road and Olinda Road in Anderson, Cal Fire said. It has burned at least 304 acres and is 35% contained, as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. That's up from 25% on Thursday night.
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 13, 5:57 PM:. The vegetation fire burning near Valley Vista Court has been stopped. The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday off of Valley Vista Court and grew to three acres, according to CAL FIRE SHU's previous report. CAL FIRE said...
ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 15, 3:00 PM:. The Shasta County Sheriff's office updated the road closure on Spring Gulch Road. The road is now closed at A Street. The road closure on 3rd Street and Missouri Lane remains in place and only residents will be allowed past Missouri Lane.
REDDING, Calif. — Northstate animal shelters say they are too crowded and they are working to connect animals with their forever homes. In Tehama County, the Animal Care Center announced Wednesday that dogs had to be euthanized for the first time in years due to crowding at the shelter.
RED BLUFF, Calif. — For the first time in years, the Tehama County Animal Care Center was forced to euthanize dogs due to an increase in strays at the shelter. According to the shelter, 20 dogs were brought in over a period of two days and only one went home. This left the shelter housing 88 dogs with only 47 kennels in the shelter.
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police conducted a probation search on Tuesday at a home on the 11000 block of Hawley Road. Police said several probationers were living at the home, including 50-year-old Nancy Dunlap. Dunlap had pepper spray and was cited and released, as Dunlap is prohibited from having it.
REDDING, Calif. - A crash closed Highway 299 in Shasta County for about an hour late Wednesday night. The driver was arrested for DUI. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Whiskeytown Visitor Center west of Redding. CHP Sgt. Scott Niemeth said the driver, 25-year-old Damian Franks...
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — Firefighters have contained a structure fire in Rancho Tehama. According to Cal Fire, the fire involved two outbuildings and vegetation in the area of North Mendocino Drive and Humboldt Drive. The fire was first reported just after 2:30 p.m. and contained by 2:55 p.m. Firefighters...
It’s unclear how long the subvariant has been active in Shasta County because of the county’s limited access to genomic surveillance. Currently, the county’s overall test positivity rate is only about half the statewide average but that could change if the newly-detected BA.5 subvariant begins to spread rapidly.
BELLA VISTA, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 1, 6 AM:. Power was restored around 5:12 a.m., according to PG&E's Outage Map. Power has been restored to 694 affected customers in the Bella Vista area. According to PG&E's Outage Map, 427 customers remain without power. The utility company says power is...
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision on I-5 south of County Road 69 between a Dodge pick-up truck and a big rig left two dead, according to CHP. CHP said the fatal crash occurred at around 6:50 a.m. on Friday with the two fatalities being two Redding men inside the Dodge.
REDDING, Calif. — It's summertime and young adults are out of school. In recent weeks, that's led to a rising number of complaints about large parties in Redding. Last week, KRCR shared a story of two large house parties in the span of three days in south Redding. This week, it's a neighborhood overlooking the river off Hilltop Drive.
REDDING, Calif. — On Wednesday, When Pie Meets Bread bakery in Redding welcomed a new addition: Julia’s Fruit Stand. The popular stand just off Highway 99 near Los Molinos is a favorite of many in the Northstate. Started by husband and wife, James and Kathy, when their first daughter Julia was born, the stand has become a staple for travelers and locals.
REDDING, Calif. — Members of Redding police's Special Services Unit and the city's code enforcement searched a "long-standing problem residence" off of Hawley Road on Tuesday. The Redding Police Department said the home, on the 1100 block of Hawley Rd., had several probationers living inside including 50-year-old Nancy Dunlap...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — An overnight DUI rollover crash in Whiskeytown landed a driver behind bars and a passenger in the hospital. The California Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 299 near the Whiskeytown Visitor Center around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night. A single vehicle overturned and caught fire...
ANDERSON, Calif. — A Shasta County Sheriff's deputy was nearly hit head-on by a wrong-way driver early Friday morning, department officials said. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the deputy was nearly hit by a car traveling the wrong way on Happy Valley Road near Majestic View Circle in Anderson just after 5 a.m.
