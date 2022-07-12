Heat is the most dangerous natural hazard, here's how to stay safe

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. The fire quickly grew to 304 acres (123 hectares), Cal Fire said. The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three homes burned. The blaze was 25% contained shortly before 8:30 p.m. Cal Fire reported Thursday night that 12 structures had been destroyed, though it was not immediately clear how many were residences.

ANDERSON, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO