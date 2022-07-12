ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleroi, PA

Behrendt, Glasser lead Charleroi Legion in walk-off victory

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChad Behrendt delivered some seventh-inning heroics and Lorenzo Glasser tossed a complete-game gem to help...

Uniontown shuts out Charleroi for American Legion crown

Braeden Obrien drove in two runs on a pair of hits and three different pitchers combined to toss a shutout in Uniontown’s 2-0 victory over Charleroi in the championship game of the Fayette American Legion baseball playoffs at Hutchinson Field in Hopwood on Tuesday. To read the rest of...
UNIONTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Yough football coach set on bringing winning mentality to program

Working at Lucky Lottery in Trafford has given Ben Hoffer a greater appreciation for the game of chance. There, anyone can scratch off a winner or prosper with a random combination of numbers. The new Yough football coach has his team in line to play the Powerball. Why not? The...
TRAFFORD, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pittsburgh Pirate ticket prices to increase

Pirate tickets will be a little more expensive next season. According to KDKA, the Sports and Exhibition Authority approved an increase in the price for tickets to upgrade the scoreboard at PNC Park. The price increase will be $1.00 The outlet reports the scoreboard will go from its current 82 feet wide to 142 feet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Anna Mary Cochran

Anna Mary Cochran, 95, of Columbus, Ind., passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was born Feb. 6, 1927, in Dunbar, Pa., to Harry B. and Edith Pearl (Handlin) Joseph. Before moving to Indiana earlier this year, Mrs. Cochran had been a resident of Belle Vernon, Pa., for 68 years. She also lived in Dade City, Fla., for 10 years. Anna was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Belle Vernon. A friend to everyone, Anna loved writing letters and cards to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, Robert L. Cochran. He passed on their 55th wedding anniversary on Jan. 11, 2001. Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert I. Cochran; a sister, Helen M. Jones; a brother, Harry C. Joseph; son-in-law, David M. Nitschke; and a sister-in-law, Elsie Joseph. Surviving are her loving daughter, Christy A. Nitschke of Winchester, Tenn.; brother, Frank D. Joseph of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Jennie (Nick) Roth of Columbus, Ind., David J. (Jennifer) Nitschke of Brentwood, Tenn., and Lisa (Dave) White of Lakeland, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Anthony Cochran, Ingram Nitschke, Everly Nitschke and Taylor Roth; and several nieces and nephews. Services and inurnment will be held at a later date at the family cemetery in Dawson, Pa. HATHAWAY-MYERS CHAPEL, COLUMBUS, IND., IS SERVING THE COCHRAN FAMILY. Memorials in Anna’s name should be directed to Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana, 2626 17th St., Columbus, IN 47201. Please leave a fond memory of Anna or a condolence for the family at www.Hathaway-Myers.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
James East

James East, 89, of Clairton, Pa., was born July 10, 1933, in Dora, Ala. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Lucius (Dorsey) East. In 1940, the family moved from Alabama to Clairton, Pa., where he attended school and later worked at a machine shop for more than 20 years. James attended and was a member of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ. In addition to working at the machine shop, James was a self-taught barber and was known to some as the “Blair Heights Original Barber.” As someone said, “If you grew up in Clairton, you probably got a haircut from Mr. Jimmy, one of a kind.” Others said that he was their first barber. James departed this life on July 10, 2022 (his 89th birthday) at St. Clair Health Center. He was the last living sibling of 12 brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lucius East; three sisters, Mrs. Catherine Pope, Mrs. Lessie Mae Rucker and Mrs. Louise Robinson; and nine brothers, Sonny East, Red East, Robert “Bob” East, Charles “Charlie” East, Thomas “Snook” East, Richard “Bea” East, Lucius “Delmas” East, Irvin “Syrup” East and George “Joe” East. James and his brother Thomas “Snook” East are together in their final resting place, per James’ request. James is survived by his son, Jimell East; grandchildren; niece, Paula Robinson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ 200 Crest St., Clairton, PA 15025. Visitation will be Monday, July 18, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in McKeesport Versailles Cemetery, McKeesport PA. Arrangements are entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 449 Mitchell Ave., Clairton, PA 15025.
CLAIRTON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Norman Michael Thornton

Norman Michael Thornton Jr., affectionately called “Storm-men Norman,” 68, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his residence in Donora. Norman was born June 3, 1954, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Norman Junius Thornton and Ada Mae Batch Thornton George. Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Zelma Thornton Ramos; grandmother, Harriet Batch Thornton Kee; and grandfathers, Junius Thornton and George Lawrence Kee. Norman worked numerous jobs in the Mon Valley and drove 18-wheel trucks across the country before settling down in Monongahela, Pa. He worked for Penn Box Company, making huge boxes for equipment. While working for Penn Box, Norman was offered an executive position as plant manager at the Wichita Falls, Texas, facility. Norman managed this facility and employees for several years. While in Wichita Falls, Texas, he married the former Laverne (Bonnie) Yarbrough. After leaving Texas, Norman and his wife returned to Pennsylvania and then started to work at the recycling plant in Donora. He finished his work career at the frozen food company QDC as a fork truck driver before becoming ill. Norman joined Interfaith Assembly for Christ Church of Uniontown, where his stepson, Rev. Dr. Gary P. Yarbrough, is the pastor. He enjoyed coming to church, where he attended faithfully until his health began to fail. Norman always had a big smile and a passion for good cooking. He loved to have fellowship with family and friends whenever the opportunity presented itself. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Norman leaves to cherish his memory his devoted, loving wife, whom he has been with for 47 years, Laverne (Bonnie) Thornton; one daughter, Nicole (Nikki) Thornton of Detroit, Mich.; sister, Gertrude (Trudye) and (Don) DeLaCerna of Pittsburg, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Joann Harris of Long Beach, Calif.; one brother-in-law, Richard (Elizabeth) Harris of Portsmouth, Va.; four stepsons, Rev. Dr. Gary P. (Brenda) Yarbrough of Uniontown, Pa., Eric (Tamila) Yarbrough of Uniontown, Pa., Keith Yarbrough of Donora, Pa., and Mark Yarbrough Sr. of Ohio; one aunt, Wilma Kirk of Coraopolis, Pa; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be a two-hour viewing from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service starting at noon July 16, 2022, at the House of Jackson Memorial Chapel, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, Pa., with Rev. Dr. Gary P. Yarbrough, pastor, officiating. Interment will take place Monday, July 18, 2022, at Finleyville Cemetery. A celebration of life has been gently placed in the hands of House of Jackson Memorial Chapel, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420.
DONORA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Cernuska Lambert – formerly of Monongahela and New Freedom, Pa.

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Cernuska Lambert, formerly of Monongahela and New Freedom, Pa., passed away on June 17, 2022, at the age of 85, with her family by her side. She was born July 13, 1936, to Joseph Cernuska and Elizabeth Cernuska. She was married for 66 years to Harold Githens Lambert who preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2021. Betty kept active after raising her children and retired from Crescent industries in New Freedom, Pa. While her children were growing, she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department in Monongahela, where her husband Harold was a volunteer fireman. In retirement she enjoyed taking care of her granddaughters and watching all her grandchildren grow. She loved being around her immediate and extended family and loved to bake. She enjoyed her pets and grand pets. Her lap was a special place for both the cats and the dogs, Bella and Yeager will particularly miss that spot. She spent the last seven months living with her daughter, Barb and enjoyed being surrounded by her grandsons. She was blessed to attend her grandson Joe and Kerri Gruber’s wedding on May 28. She was a part of a large loving family that was the light of her life. Betty is survived by her brothers, John (Josephine) Cernuska, Paul (Louise) Cernuska; sisters-in-law, Betty Cernuska, and Mary Cernuska; daughters, Beth Maloney (Mike) of Red Lion, Pa., and Barbara Gruber (Dave) of Centreville, Va.; son, Harold D. Lambert of Claymont, Del., two granddaughters, Grace Bachism (fiancé, Shane Walmer) and Hannah Bachism three grandsons, Jared Gruber, Joseph (Kerri) Gruber and Jacob Gruber; and many nieces and nephews who were always a large part of her life. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary (Golfred) Valery; and brothers, Stephen Cernuska, Joseph (Ann) Cernuska, and Andrew Cernuska. Following cremation there will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. July 30, 2022, at the Sons of Italy in Perryopolis, for both Harold and Betty Lambert. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in honor of Harold and Betty Lambert to Bridge to Home Animal Rescue, www.bridgetohome84.org. Donations can be a check, Venmo, or via their Amazon wish list. All information for donations can be found on their web site listed above.
MONONGAHELA, PA
Pittsburgh fire captain dies following extended illness

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh fire captain has died following an extended illness. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire announced the passing of Captain Jim Ellis on Wednesday. Captain Ellis worked at station number 32 in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood on the North Side. Ellis had been fighting an extended...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

St. Andrew Summer Fest ready to return to normal

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual St. Andrew Summer Fest will kick off in its traditional format tonight in Monongahela. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Donna M. (Baxter) Kemp

Donna M. (Baxter) Kemp, 74, of Monongahela (Carroll Township), passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in her home. Born Sept. 5, 1947, in New Eagle, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Wilda (Cola) Baxter and wife of the late Richard G. Kemp. A nurse since 1968, Donna worked for many years at Monongahela Valley Hospital, where she had a long tenure as the head nurse of the operating room. Donna had a quick wit and loved to laugh. She placed her family and friends at the center of her life and opened her home and her kitchen to many over the years. She made your interests her interests, caught trophy fish and hunted for deer as she became an outdoorswoman in her 50s. More recently, you could find her anywhere and everywhere with her sisters, as they were her best friends. Donna was a member of First Baptist Church in Monongahela and will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky to know her. She is survived by her adoring children and grandchildren, Kym and Paul King (Vanessa and Will King), Marc Sylvester, Amy and Jack Burgess (Jessie and Walt Unfricht and Kaitie and Jon Keen), Paula Kemp (Austin Kemp), Richard Kemp II (Brittany, Danielle, Stephanie and Mackenzie Kemp), and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters and a brother-in-law, Carol Baxter, Darla and husband David Kearns; and her nieces and nephews, Morgan Baxter, Madison Baxter, Jamie and Mike McConaha (Adalyn, Viviana and Bennett McConaha), David Kearns II and Heather Kearns (David III and Hayden Kearns), and Aaron Kearns and Jessica McCarty. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com Friday, July 15, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friends and family are asked to go directly to First Baptist Church, 601 W. Main St., Monongahela for a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 with Rev. Mark Schollaert officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Carroll Township.
MONONGAHELA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

The 5 best light beers in Pittsburgh

Ask any brewer in Pittsburgh right now what they’re drinking, and they probably won’t say an IPA, a stout, or a sour. Instead, most of them will probably tell you about their favorite light beer (seriously, I asked them). Lagers and pilsners, cream ales and saisons, pales and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen leaders get advice for economic turnaround

Leaders from Monessen attended economic workshops in Pittsburgh Tuesday, meeting with community revitalization experts from Carnegie Mellon University’s Remaking Cities Institute, the Allegheny Conference on Community Development (ACCD) and the East Liberty Development, Inc. (ELDI). To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon...
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Old Stone Tavern holds unique place in Pittsburgh, U.S. history

It has been situated at the corner of Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue in the West End since at least 1782, making it the oldest commercial building in Pittsburgh. Now celebrating what is believed to be its 240th birthday, the Old Stone Tavern has seen its share of history, hosting thirsty American Revolutionary War veterans and lending support to the Whiskey Rebellion over federal taxation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Motycki resigns from Charleroi council

After resigning abruptly Wednesday night, Charleroi Councilwoman Jeannine Motycki plans to “continue to fight” but will do so as a private citizen. Motycki was sworn in to her first term in January 2018. She was re-elected in November, but said health problems and the political climate in council chambers have become too much to take.
CHARLEROI, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Live! Casino Pittsburgh unveils new $2.5 million venue

Although The Venue Live! was just unveiled at Live! Casino Pittsburgh Thursday morning, it has already hosted its first event. Sean Sullivan, general manager of the casino, said the Hempfield venue was used for a diversity coalition dinner, and parties already are booking the space. “Last night, I came in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Norma J. Ackman

Funeral services were held for Norma J. Ackman, 84, of New Eagle, who passed away on Monday July 11, 2022, in her home. She was born in Union Township on Dec. 12, 1937, a daughter of the late Harry and Maria (French) Holzapfel. A 1955 graduate of Clairton High School, Norma went on to earn her degree in nursing from the Pittsburgh School of Nursing. She worked for many years until her retirement at the Rebecca Cuadlip tax and bookkeeping office in Pleasant Hills. Norma is survived by two sons, Edward Ackman of New Eagle and Michael (Shannon) Ackman of Elizabeth; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith E. Ackman, who died April 19, 2020; three brothers, Ernest, Paul and Harry Holzapfel; and one sister, Helen Bibb. Interment was held in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St. Monongahela, 724-258-6767, oversaw the arrangements. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
NEW EAGLE, PA

