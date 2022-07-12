Behrendt, Glasser lead Charleroi Legion in walk-off victory

Norman Michael Thornton Jr., affectionately called “Storm-men Norman,” 68, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his residence in Donora. Norman was born June 3, 1954, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Norman Junius Thornton and Ada Mae Batch Thornton George. Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Zelma Thornton Ramos; grandmother, Harriet Batch Thornton Kee; and grandfathers, Junius Thornton and George Lawrence Kee. Norman worked numerous jobs in the Mon Valley and drove 18-wheel trucks across the country before settling down in Monongahela, Pa. He worked for Penn Box Company, making huge boxes for equipment. While working for Penn Box, Norman was offered an executive position as plant manager at the Wichita Falls, Texas, facility. Norman managed this facility and employees for several years. While in Wichita Falls, Texas, he married the former Laverne (Bonnie) Yarbrough. After leaving Texas, Norman and his wife returned to Pennsylvania and then started to work at the recycling plant in Donora. He finished his work career at the frozen food company QDC as a fork truck driver before becoming ill. Norman joined Interfaith Assembly for Christ Church of Uniontown, where his stepson, Rev. Dr. Gary P. Yarbrough, is the pastor. He enjoyed coming to church, where he attended faithfully until his health began to fail. Norman always had a big smile and a passion for good cooking. He loved to have fellowship with family and friends whenever the opportunity presented itself. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Norman leaves to cherish his memory his devoted, loving wife, whom he has been with for 47 years, Laverne (Bonnie) Thornton; one daughter, Nicole (Nikki) Thornton of Detroit, Mich.; sister, Gertrude (Trudye) and (Don) DeLaCerna of Pittsburg, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Joann Harris of Long Beach, Calif.; one brother-in-law, Richard (Elizabeth) Harris of Portsmouth, Va.; four stepsons, Rev. Dr. Gary P. (Brenda) Yarbrough of Uniontown, Pa., Eric (Tamila) Yarbrough of Uniontown, Pa., Keith Yarbrough of Donora, Pa., and Mark Yarbrough Sr. of Ohio; one aunt, Wilma Kirk of Coraopolis, Pa; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be a two-hour viewing from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service starting at noon July 16, 2022, at the House of Jackson Memorial Chapel, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, Pa., with Rev. Dr. Gary P. Yarbrough, pastor, officiating. Interment will take place Monday, July 18, 2022, at Finleyville Cemetery. A celebration of life has been gently placed in the hands of House of Jackson Memorial Chapel, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420.
