Behrendt, Glasser lead Charleroi Legion in walk-off victory

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Cernuska Lambert, formerly of Monongahela and New Freedom, Pa., passed away on June 17, 2022, at the age of 85, with her family by her side. She was born July 13, 1936, to Joseph Cernuska and Elizabeth Cernuska. She was married for 66 years to Harold Githens Lambert who preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2021. Betty kept active after raising her children and retired from Crescent industries in New Freedom, Pa. While her children were growing, she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department in Monongahela, where her husband Harold was a volunteer fireman. In retirement she enjoyed taking care of her granddaughters and watching all her grandchildren grow. She loved being around her immediate and extended family and loved to bake. She enjoyed her pets and grand pets. Her lap was a special place for both the cats and the dogs, Bella and Yeager will particularly miss that spot. She spent the last seven months living with her daughter, Barb and enjoyed being surrounded by her grandsons. She was blessed to attend her grandson Joe and Kerri Gruber’s wedding on May 28. She was a part of a large loving family that was the light of her life. Betty is survived by her brothers, John (Josephine) Cernuska, Paul (Louise) Cernuska; sisters-in-law, Betty Cernuska, and Mary Cernuska; daughters, Beth Maloney (Mike) of Red Lion, Pa., and Barbara Gruber (Dave) of Centreville, Va.; son, Harold D. Lambert of Claymont, Del., two granddaughters, Grace Bachism (fiancé, Shane Walmer) and Hannah Bachism three grandsons, Jared Gruber, Joseph (Kerri) Gruber and Jacob Gruber; and many nieces and nephews who were always a large part of her life. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary (Golfred) Valery; and brothers, Stephen Cernuska, Joseph (Ann) Cernuska, and Andrew Cernuska. Following cremation there will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. July 30, 2022, at the Sons of Italy in Perryopolis, for both Harold and Betty Lambert. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in honor of Harold and Betty Lambert to Bridge to Home Animal Rescue, www.bridgetohome84.org. Donations can be a check, Venmo, or via their Amazon wish list. All information for donations can be found on their web site listed above.

