Raleigh, NC

Truck slams into Raleigh duplex

WRAL
 3 days ago

WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Highway Patrol: Troopers pursued 9-year-old driving vehicle

KNIGHTDALE, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers pursued a 9-year-old behind the wheel of a vehicle east of the state capital on Thursday. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said troopers were alerted that a 9-year-old had “taken a motor vehicle” and was driving on Old Milburnie Road in Knightdale, east of Raleigh.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
cbs17

Tractor-trailer cab catches fire at Raleigh Sam’s Club loading dock

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A delivery truck caught fire at a Sam’s Club in downtown Raleigh Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Club at 2537 S. Saunders St., according to Robert Hodge, a battalion chief for Raleigh fire department.
RALEIGH, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

2 found dead in Fayetteville shooting inside home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that two people are dead following a shooting Thursday morning. Just past 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a well-being check at the 1500 block of Berkshire Road. Officers found two adults inside a residence with gunshot wounds. Both...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

9-year-old takes car, leads troopers on chase in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old took a car and led troopers on a chase in Knightdale early Thursday, officials said. The Highway Patrol said troopers were able to track the vehicle down which led to a brief pursuit that ended in the 800 block of Old Knight Road near Knightdale Boulevard.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL News

Driver rescued from car upside down in Wendell creek

Wendell, N.C. — Troopers told WRAL News speed was likely a factor after a car ended up in a creek off Poole Road in Wendell late Wednesday night. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was there before 11 p.m. as crews pulled the overturned car from the water. Firefighters had...
WENDELL, NC
#Duplex#Traffic Accident
WRAL

Troopers clock driver going 130 mph before crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A chase that reached up to 100 miles per hour in Wake County ended with a car overturned on Thursday. Reporter: Eric Miller.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Troopers: Driver was speeding when car overturned in creek

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Troopers: Driver was speeding when car overturned in creek. Troopers told WRAL News speed was likely a factor after a car ended up in a...
WENDELL, NC
cbs17

Fact check: Wake break-ins are down nearly 60%. Who should get the credit?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Gerald Baker took over as Wake County’s sheriff, he says his office has been receiving far fewer calls about one specific type of crime. Baker faces Willie Rowe, a former major in the county’s sheriff’s office, in a runoff July 26 for the Democratic nomination with the winner facing Republican Donnie Harrison in the general election in November.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Oak City Fish and Chips holds reopening celebration (July 15, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Over in Chapel Hill, Brandon Sharp, chef and owner of the restaurant Hawthorne & Wood, has opened his second establishment, Bluebird, in Meadowmont in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Carolina (although you won't recognize it once you walk in). Bluebird aims to present “true Gallic style” of French cuisine where the menu features French dishes like salade lyonnaise, sole véronique, and roast chicken with black truffle. The drink selections are primarily feature French wines, ciders and cocktails. Bluebird is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and open for brunch on Sundays. Get familiar with them here.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Durham police identify Waffle House shooting suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have identified a suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House that sent a man and woman to the hospital. Antonio Smith, 48, is still on the run, but he's now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh zebra cobra owner nearly lost his life to green mamba bite months after losing his cobra

Raleigh, N.C. — The owner of an escaped exotic zebra cobra that was loose last summer in Raleigh was bitten by a deadly green mamba months after his cobra escape. Chris Gifford, 22, who was charged with 40 misdemeanors relating to accidentally letting his zebra cobra escape, said he nearly died after being bitten by the mamba and admitted he was reckless with the deadly reptile.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham solid waste employees reunite lost children

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three Durham city employees are being applauded for their work in reuniting lost children in the city. Kenneth parker, Harold Byrd, Jr., and KeShaun Sloan all work for Solid Waste Management for the city. The three were working their normal route last month when they spotted two children walking alone outside.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 injured in downtown Rocky Mount shooting: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting they say happened at a home in a downtown neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Buena Vista Ave. On their way to the scene, they say they were...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

