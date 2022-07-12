20-year-old hospitalized following City Mission stabbing in Schenectady

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber First responders bring a stabbing victim to an awaiting ambulance at the Schenectady City Mission on Hamilton Street on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

SCHENECTADY — A 20-year-old man was hospitalized Monday following a stabbing incident at the City Mission of Schenectady.

City police responded to a report of a fight and possible stabbing at the City Mission along Hamilton Street shortly before 5 p.m. Once on the scene, officers discovered the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police said the man, who they did not identify, was transported to Albany Medical Center in stable condition.

A male suspect, also unnamed, was detained a short time later, police said.

The City Mission did not immediately return a request seeking comment on Monday.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

