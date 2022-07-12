ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Off, LA

Motorcyclist killed in Cut Off Monday afternoon, LSP says

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rl8zZ_0gcNIa9A00
(Credit: WTAJ)

CUT OFF, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Monday afternoon.

LSP reports that just after 2, troopers were called to LA Highway 308 near East 37th Street for a single-vehicle accident.

According to an early investigation, 50-year-old Robert Luent of Larose was traveling on a Kawasaki motorcycle north on LA 308 when the bike ran off the road while maneuvering a curve. Although Luent was wearing a helmet, he was ejected from the bike and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Luent was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear if impairment is a suspected factor in the crash, however, LSP says toxicology samples had been collected and were being tested. LSP continues to investigate the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATC News

Bicyclist killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On July 14, The Louisiana State Police were notified around 4 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash where a bicyclist on Louisiana highway 308 near highway 182 was severely injured. The crash claimed the life of 79-year-old Freddie Brooks of Raceland. The preliminary investigation revealed that Brooks was riding a Murray...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WGNO

Elderly man riding bicycle fatally struck by car on Lafourche Parish highway

RACELAND, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police say a Raceland man was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Wednesday. Detectives say 79-year-old Freddie Brooks was riding a bicycle on a sidewalk near LA Highway 308 when the bike veered onto the highway. An oncoming Chevy Tahoa crashed into the bicycle, ejecting Brooks on impact.
RACELAND, LA
wbrz.com

Driver killed in fiery crash on I-10 West remains unidentified

ST. CHARLES PARISH - Early Friday morning, an unidentified driver was killed after rear-ending a box truck on I-10, and their vehicle was consumed by flames. Around 2:30 a.m., State Police arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in which a Toyota Prius struck the back of a box truck on I-10 West on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in Norco. The Prius was engulfed in flames after the impact.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Cut Off, LA
Accidents
Cut Off, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Cut Off, LA
City
Larose, LA
wgno.com

Man killed in shooting near Hollygrove on Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department responded to the scene of a homicide early Friday morning. The initial call came in around 8:30 a.m. referencing a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood. According to the NOPD, Officers traveled to the 8300 block of Nelson Street in response...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Lafourche sheriff searching for missing man

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Brandon Fournier, 38, of Mary Beth Avenue in Bayou Blue, was last seen on July 2 around noon. He was walking north on LA Highway 316 from his street, according to the sheriff. Fournier...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lsp#Louisiana State Police#Kawasaki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
houmatimes.com

[VIDEO] TPSO Seeks Public Assistance in Collins Street Theft

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person responsible for stealing tools from a local Houma residence. ​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Collins Street at approximately 9:30am on Monday, July 4, 2022, in response to a call from the resident. The victim reported they discovered close to $2,000 in various power tools and equipment missing from the carport area of their residence.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man arrested after deputies uncover marijuana during traffic stop

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Franklin Kendall Jarvis Verret, 26, of Houma. “A detective unit observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations and initiated a stop of that vehicle assisted by the uniformed patrol division,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on July 11, 2022, shortly before 1:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 55th Street in Cut Off, Louisiana. Michael Guill, 43, of Cut Off, Louisiana, died in the crash.
CUT OFF, LA
WDSU

Portion of I-10 closed in Metairie this weekend

METAIRIE, La. — The state Department of Transportation and Development has announced a major interstate closure this weekend in Metairie. The DOTD said on Saturday night, Interstate 10 eastbound at the Causeway Boulevard/Bonnabel Boulevard exit will be closed as the Department of Transportation and Development removes an overhead sign truss near the I-10/I-610 split.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-TV

Missing Virginia girl found in Raceland motel; 23-year-old arrested

RACELAND, La. — Authorities in Lafourche Parish say a man is in custody after he was found in a Raceland motel with a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Virginia. Sheriff Craig Webre said 23-year-old Wilder Garcia was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges of...
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

New Orleans hospital identifies unknown injured man

NEW ORLEANS — University Medical Center New Orleans has announced that the man that they asked for public assistance in identifying has been identified. The man has been in the hospital's care since he was injured on June 4. The man was struck by a vehicle at Canal and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy