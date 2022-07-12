Motorcyclist killed in Cut Off Monday afternoon, LSP says

(Credit: WTAJ)

CUT OFF, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Monday afternoon.

LSP reports that just after 2, troopers were called to LA Highway 308 near East 37th Street for a single-vehicle accident.

According to an early investigation, 50-year-old Robert Luent of Larose was traveling on a Kawasaki motorcycle north on LA 308 when the bike ran off the road while maneuvering a curve. Although Luent was wearing a helmet, he was ejected from the bike and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Luent was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear if impairment is a suspected factor in the crash, however, LSP says toxicology samples had been collected and were being tested. LSP continues to investigate the crash.