(The Center Square) – Employees in Connecticut are now earning a minimum wage of $14, and one industry expert says the wage isn’t enough to support a family. Connecticut increased its minimum wage on July 1 for the fourth time since 2019. Fred Carstensen, director of the Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis at the University of Connecticut, said many of the jobs available are lower-wage jobs that don’t offer benefits such as health care.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO