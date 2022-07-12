ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

Blood Drive and Community Event Today in Oakhurst

By SNO Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKHURST — Camarena Health, First 5 Madera County, and Sierra Ambulance will be hosting a blood drive and community event on Tuesday, July 12th, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Oakhurst!. This community/public...

Washburn Fire Managers Report 31% Contained

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK–The Washburn Fire is currently burning within the Yosemite National Park (YNP) boundary near the Mariposa Grove area. The Mariposa Grove is closed indefinitely. The community of Wawona has been evacuated including residents, employees, and park guests. The southern entrance to YNP via Highway 41 through Oakhurst is closed. The majority of YNP is open and can be accessed through the other entrances on Highways 140 and 120.
OAKHURST, CA
Yosemite’s Washburn Fire Enters Sierra National Forest

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK–The Washburn Fire is currently burning within the Yosemite National Park (YNP) boundary near the Mariposa Grove area. The Mariposa Grove is closed indefinitely. The community of Wawona has been evacuated including residents, employees and park guests. The southern entrance to YNP via Highway 41 through Oakhurst is closed.
OAKHURST, CA
Westfall: A sheriff of second chances

Sheriff Sampson W. Westfall bit off more than he could chew when he tried to give one ne’er-do-well a second chance. When Samson Westfall ran against John Jones in 1910, and jerked the sheriff’s badge away from the two-term lawman, he thought the job would be a breeze. After all, he had served once before as sheriff of Madera County, from 1895 to 1899, and things had gone along smoothly then. He had reckoned, however, without Thomas Cook, who had been a thorn in the side of Westfall’s predecessor for months. According to police records, Cook was considered to have had “very desperate and dangerous characteristics,” and there was good reason for that assessment.
MADERA, CA
What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

The groundbreaking for California's high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run.
FRESNO, CA
Fire Alert; Bass Lake Heights

BASS LAKE — Report of a fire near Bass Lake near roads 426 and 223, across from the Bass Lake CAL FIRE station. Because of the proximity to Goat Mountain, the fire was named The Goat Fire. Crews were on the scene immediately listing the potential for a 1/2...
Hidden Adventures: An Amtrak trip to Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- High gas prices have many of us rethinking summer travel but Amtrak offers a budget-friendly alternative while discovering what Central California has to offer. A short relaxing trek through the countryside where you'll discover history and experience a unique hometown feel in Hanford awaits. Rail passes...
HANFORD, CA
FUSD teacher’s assistant arrested, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A teacher’s assistant at Fresno Unified’s Storey Elementary School was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor, according to an announcement from the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office on Tuesday. Deputies say 22-year-old Kevin Juarez was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges...
Silveira defeats boss for district attorney of Merced County

Although the June primary vote counting is not officially over, it is pretty much assured Merced County will have a new district attorney in its future. In her first run at office, Assistant District Attorney Nicole Silveira unseated her boss, Merced County District Attorney Kimberly Lewis. The last county vote...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Clovis Secures $2M for Pedestrian Bridge. Where Will Other Funds Come From?

A planned pedestrian bridge over Highway 168 in Clovis got a boost this week when state Sen. Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) announced that he had secured $2 million in the state budget for the project. However, that funding is just a down payment on the bridge, which has seen projected costs...
Notorious Fresno Murders Recounted in New Memoir by Ben Ewell

The uncle to one of Fresno’s most notorious criminals has authored a new memoir that reflects back on the shocking Ewell murders, as well as observations on other significant experiences during his lifetime. In “Sunday Afternoons and Other Times Remembered,” Ben Ewell recounts the Easter morning phone call in...
FRESNO, CA

