Blood Drive and Community Event Today in Oakhurst

Sheriff Sampson W. Westfall bit off more than he could chew when he tried to give one ne’er-do-well a second chance. When Samson Westfall ran against John Jones in 1910, and jerked the sheriff’s badge away from the two-term lawman, he thought the job would be a breeze. After all, he had served once before as sheriff of Madera County, from 1895 to 1899, and things had gone along smoothly then. He had reckoned, however, without Thomas Cook, who had been a thorn in the side of Westfall’s predecessor for months. According to police records, Cook was considered to have had “very desperate and dangerous characteristics,” and there was good reason for that assessment.

MADERA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO