Sarasota, FL

Longtime investment industry official named board chair of New College Foundation

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 3 days ago

The New College Foundation recently named an investment portfolios consultant as its new board chair. Alison Gardner is taking the seat on the board, which she has served since 2018. The organization supports Sarasota-based public liberal arts college New College of Florida. Gardner comes in as a...

www.businessobserverfl.com

Tampa Bay News Wire

Orthopedic Specialists Adds MRI Technician

PALM HARBOR – Orthopedic Specialists has hired Stacy Cole as its newest MRI technologist for its on-site imaging department. A second-generation U.S. Air Force veteran, Stacy worked as an imaging technologist at Air Force bases in California and Ohio for 20 years. When his daughter got accepted at Florida State University, he, his wife, and their younger son also moved to the Sunshine State.
PALM HARBOR, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Well-known community foundation CEO announces retirement

One of the most prominent nonprofit CEOs in the Sarasota-Bradenton region, Mark Pritchett with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation , has announced his retirement. Pritchett, who has been with the foundation since 2008 and president and CEO since 2015, plans to retire in 2023. The foundation’s board, under what officials call “part of a well-planned, organization-wide succession planning process” has formed a CEO search committee that will commence a national search for his successor.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Local pressure-washing business acquired by Krystal Klean

With more than 100 acquisitions in the bag, Krystal Klean, a building care company, is far from stopping. The company recently announced it had finalized its acquisition of Under Pressure Washing, a Bradenton-based commercial pressure washing company that serves the Sarasota area. This is the 108th acquisition for Krystal Klean, which is part of the U.S. organization FleetWash. Terms weren’t disclosed.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa hotel management firm names new vice president

McKibbon Hospitality, a Tampa-based hotel management firm whose portfolio includes properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and six other states, has promoted Kiel Lombardo to the newly created role of vice president of food and beverage. According to a press release, Lombardo has more than 20 years of experience in...
TAMPA, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Education
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Education
businessobserverfl.com

Magicians cast their spell over local audiences — and reap the rewards

Key takeaway: Illusionists Chris and Ryan Zubrick have brought the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas to downtown St. Petersburg, opening Zubrick Magic Theatre in July 2021. Core challenge: The highs and lows of St. Petersburg’s tourism industry took some adjustment; also, as a unique attraction new to the area, the Zubricks struggled at first to identify the most effective marketing strategy.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
srqmagazine.com

Ahearn-Koch Sees Lingering Threat to Public Input

Sarasota City Commissioner Jennifer Ahearn-Koch’s voice lifts as she discusses achievements at City Hall in her first five years of office. “How much time do you have?” she said. “I could rattle off a laundry list on the commission of things we have accomplished.”. A new...
SARASOTA, FL
observernews.net

South Shore Hospital announces new treatment for men with BPH

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital is now exclusively offering the latest, most advanced treatment for men with BPH, more commonly known as prostate gland enlargement. The condition is common in males over age 50. “We are the first [and only] hospital in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties to offer this...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Bay Park Conservancy Reaches Fundraising Milestone

An additional $5 million in private philanthropy triggers an additional $1 million match from The Patterson Foundation. Sarasota, Fla. – July 12, 2022 – The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC), the non-profit organization responsible for overseeing the transformation of 53-acres of city-owned land along Sarasota’s bayfront into a world-class public park, has reached another significant milestone. Thanks to generous community donors, The Bay has raised a second $5 million from private sources, triggering a second $1 million match from The Patterson Foundation’s current challenge match.
SARASOTA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Jada Langford-Fleming lie to the News-Press?

In an interview posted on July 12, 2022, News-Press Jada Langford-Fleming states:. A sixth-generation Floridian who taught in Lee County Schools for 10 years, Langford-Fleming said Southwest Florida defines who she is as a person. She’s also volunteered as a youth sports coach and is a trainer at 2 the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Relentless statewide homebuilding boom shows little signs of relenting

We are building. And they are coming. That’s a key takeaway from a new study that found even amid the COVID-19 hangover of sluggish supply chains and personnel shortages, Florida remains among the most robust homebuilding states nationwide. MSAs across the west coast of Florida are among the top 20 in new housing units authorized per 1,000 existing homes in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL
Country
France
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Lee County, FL, Confirms Case of Strangles

A 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding tested positive for strangles on June 30 after presenting with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge, fever, and lethargy and appearing underweight on June 24. Fifteen horses at the boarding facility in Lee County, Florida, were exposed, and the premises is now under official quarantine.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Volunteers Needed To Serve On Venice City Advisory Boards

Venice Florida Municipal Government is seeking volunteers to serve on the towns advisory boards. Parks and Recreation Advisory Board – 1 vacancy (full term) This board advises and gives recommendations to City Council on matters pertaining to the parks and recreation system of the City. It evaluates the City parks and recreation programs, facilities and services periodically to ensure that its objectives and goals are being achieved, and recommends the establishment of such rules and regulations as may be necessary from time to time pertinent to the operation, efficient management, maintenance and scheduling of parks and recreational facilities within the City. The board also evaluates, revises and recommends bicycle and multi-modal requests regarding use of parks, trails, roadways or other City property. The board meets quarterly, January, April, July and October, the third Monday of each month at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Seven regular members shall be City residents or the owners of real property located within the City.
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay pizzeria ranked among top 50 in US by Italian guide

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay's Fabrica Pizza in the Channelside District was just ranked among the top 50 in the U.S. by a group of true pizza experts. It starts with hand-stretched dough, a swirl of tomato sauce, and a sprinkle of various toppings from ricotta to Calabrian chilies. It then glides from a floured peel to a 900-degree wood-fired oven, and in seconds, rises to chewy, charred Neapolitan pizza perfection.
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Meliora Is One of Sarasota's Best New Restaurants

Excitement about Meliora started building well before the restaurant actually opened on Hillview Street earlier this year. That was mostly due to the pedigree of the owners. Before they and their families moved to Sarasota from Washington, D.C., general manager Bruce Pike ran an event production company that put on events at places like the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian, and chef Drew Adams had worked at Michelin-starred D.C. restaurants like The Dabney, Plume and Rose’s Luxury. When I first met them, I came away impressed by how serious they were about making Meliora great.
SARASOTA, FL

