Houston, TX

Pct. 5 deputy who also coached youth baseball accused of mistreating 9-year-old players

By Briana Conner
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

An off-duty Pct. 5 deputy who also coaches youth baseball is accused of mistreating young players. The incident was caught on camera during a tournament in west Houston over the weekend.

It's been shared more than 1,000 times online. Now, there are calls for the coach to face discipline on the field and from the constable's office.

The incident happened in Houston at Baseball USA during a tournament game involving boys 9 years old and under. Many are calling his conduct "unacceptable" and "unsportsmanlike."

The video shows some players saying, "Ow, ow!"

Their pained reactions were in response to a man in a grey hat and blue shirt. He's a coach for Scorpions Baseball in Spring, Texas. They were lined up for post-game high fives after losing to the Prospects by just a couple of runs.

The coach in question bent back one player's hand and pulled on another one who said, "That coach pulled me back!"

Victor Torres, the owner of The Prospects, said the tournament director removed the coach from the facility once they were shown the video.

Torres also said there weren't any tense moments before the final lineup, which made the coach's behavior both puzzling and inappropriate.

"You don't do that to a 9-year-old. You are supposed to be an example to these kids. Show them how the game is played. Win or lose. Good sportsmanship. You see, sometimes where the kids will slap their hands hard. Tell them, 'Don't do that.' Coming from an adult, you don't expect that," Torres said.

The coach is also an officer at the Pct. 5 Constable's Office. They confirm that they are investigating the incident.

ABC13 also reached out to Scorpion Baseball, and while we didn't hear back in time for our Monday newscast, they later responded that the coach's actions are "unacceptable and do not align with our organization's values."

The statement also confirmed that he is no longer coaching as a part of their club.

Cat 107170
3d ago

Sad! Young men look up to their coaches. To some kids, a coach becomes a mentor. Kids want to be included and want to please. How dare this coach be a part of breaking them down. These are important years. Look at how much power our teachers and coaches have over shaping who our kids turn out to be.

David De Los Santos
3d ago

charges should be filed against him , an apology is not enough , after I saw video my conclusion is he did it on purpose , I hope this was not racially motivated .

I Said What I Said...
3d ago

Finding out that he is in law enforcement doesn’t surprise me. It is troubling though. If he would step outside of himself to exert his “power” over a child or children, think of the rogue behavior he may exhibit while on duty. Such a fragile individual. Smh

