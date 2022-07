MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A former lieutenant at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office pled guilty to charges related to his defrauding a 90-year-old woman with dementia. Scott Haines, 50, pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI while he was being investigated for the defrauding case. Haines admitted in federal court that he took the woman’s rental money and deposited it into his own account, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice, Northern District of Florida.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO