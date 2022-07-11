ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Foxx Goes Vampire Slayin’ In The Official Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’

By davontah
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Today (July 11), Netflix released the official trailer for their upcoming film ‘Day Shift.’

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

In the new action horror comedy, Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income which is hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. When he is given a week to come up with the cash to pay for his daughters’s tuition and braces, he (accompanied by some friends) must fight tooth and nail to make sure he eliminates the vampires before they eliminate him. Be sure to watch the action-packed trailer below.

Alongside Foxx, the JJ Perry directed movie stars Dave Franco (21 Jump Street, Now You See Me, Neighbors), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder), Meagan Good (Roll Bounce, Stomp The Yard, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, The Society), Oliver Masucci (Dark, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Snoop Dogg (Baby Boy, The Wash, Soul Plane), Steve Howey (Reba, Shameless), Scott Adkins (The Expendables, The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty) and Zion Broadnax.

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz served as producers on the film written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten. On top of starring in the film, Jamie Foxx took on executive producer responsibilities with Datari Turner, Charles J.D. Schlissel, Peter Baxter and Alex Young.

The film will be available to stream on Netflix Friday, August 12.

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Let us know in the comments what you think of the trailer!

Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

