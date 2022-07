The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club wants to have one last ride in East Oakland for Sonny Barger, the founder of the Oakland chapter who died two weeks ago at age 83. The club has requested to hold Barger’s memorial service at the Oakland Coliseum complex, a few miles away from the Foothill Boulevard clubhouse where he founded perhaps the most influential chapter of what would become an international organization of outlaw bikers.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO