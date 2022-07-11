ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Text Message:7702

By Mystery Man
wdkx.com
 2 days ago

Cease and Desest.. Using my...

www.wdkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

How to recover deleted iPhone text messages

Sometimes as you are quickly changing applications or sending texts while walking or doing other tasks you may have inadvertently removed the text message from your Apple device. If like me you have sometimes accidentally deleted a message on your iPhone or iPad will be pleased to know there are a few different methods you can use to help recover deleted iPhone text messages. Although it is worth mentioning that recovering a single deleted text message on the Apple iOS operating system for free can be a tricky process and requires a complete reinstall from a previous backup of your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
BGR.com

Twitter will now let you ‘unmention’ yourself to leave a conversation

Mentions on Twitter are something of a double-edged sword. On one hand, it’s an easy way to include a friend in a conversation or share content with someone else. On the other hand, if someone mentions your Twitter username even once in a conversation, you might receive notifications for responses that have nothing to do with you for hours or days. In order to solve this problem, Twitter is introducing a new “unmention” feature.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Block All Facebook Notifications

Over time, Facebook has become so engrossing that users spend hours on the app without even noticing. A simple notification from someone you know can turn into an hour-long session of browsing and scrolling. This has led to many people exceeding their desired screen time. Are you looking for a...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Twitter now lets all users ‘unmention’ themselves in tweets

“Sometimes you want to see yourself out,” the social media giant said in a tweet. “Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices.”. All users can now select the three-dot menu next to a tweet to pull...
INTERNET
Android Police

WhatsApp wildly expands emoji reactions, leaving Telegram in the dust

WhatsApp has been on a roll lately in adding new features. Over the last few months, the messaging service has gained features like message reactions, the ability to share files up to 2GB, support for groups with up to 512 members, and new Communities. It is also testing a plethora of improvements that are currently under development, including multi-device 2.0 with companion mode support. Message reactions have been a welcome addition, as they allow you to express yourself better and help keep unwanted messages in check. Two months after the feature first debuted, WhatsApp is further improving it by letting you use any emoji to react to a message.
INTERNET
Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University

Tweeting into the void

Journalists converge on Twitter, but public still prefers Facebook. Most journalists may be clacking away on Twitter, reaching sources via retweets and chatting with co-workers in replies, but the public generally prefers Facebook for their social media fix. Nearly 70% of journalists say Twitter is the platform that tops their...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy