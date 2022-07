Domestic Violence Services, Inc. in Pendleton is looking to hire an executive director. The executive director oversees staff and programs to ensure appropriate service delivery and serves as advisor to the board of directors and as liaison between staff and the board. This person is responsible for procuring funding for the organization; financial and program management and planning; establishing and fostering relations between social services, justice and law enforcement agencies; and garnering public support for the mission of the organization.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO