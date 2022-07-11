Wyden: Clean energy tax credits still on track in budget plan

Senator hopes to attach proposal, which reduces federal tax breaks from 44 to 3 and aims them at carbon emissions.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says he still expects to add tax incentives for nonpolluting energy as part of a budget reconciliation measure Congress hopes to take up before its summer recess Aug. 6.

The Oregon Democrat is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which passed stand-alone legislation late last year. Adding it to a must-pass measure would be significant in the aftermath of a June 30 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled 6-3 that the Environmental Protection Agency lacks specific authority under the 1970 Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gases from existing power plants.

"The court said that you could not do these climate matters administratively," Wyden said in a brief interview Saturday, July 9. "I have told my colleagues that in terms of significant reductions in carbon emissions, the biggest option on offer is the bill passed by the Finance Committee."

The federal budget year ends Sept. 30, although Congress has missed that deadline many times and passed short-term resolutions to maintain federal spending authority.

The committee bill reduces the number of federal energy-related tax breaks from 44 to just three — incentives for development of nonpolluting energy, promotion of energy efficiency and cleaner transportation fuels. Transportation is the nation's largest sector for greenhouse-gas emissions.

Though the framework is likely to be unchanged, Wyden did say specifics of the tax breaks still are being negotiated with two key Democrats: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a major coal-producing state. Wyden said this version does not favor or discourage any specific energy source, although the ultimate goal is to reduce emissions.

He said there is no disagreement on that point from Manchin or Democratic senators from other states reliant on coal.

"As the author of the bill, I believe we are making real progress. There are terms still to be decided. But the bill is defined in terms of technological neutrality," he said. "We are not picking winners and losers. We are saying it will be a market-oriented system. The more you reduce carbon, the bigger your tax savings."

Wyden's comments came after a news conference with three high-tech executives to promote pending legislation for federal grants to aid semiconductor research and manufacturing. Their companies are headquartered outside Oregon, but they have manufacturing plants in the Portland metro area.

Political prospects

After the high court decision June 30, Wyden said this in a statement: "The Republicans on the Supreme Court are not going to allow any meaningful administration efforts to combat climate change. The only way to tackle this problem is through congressional action, which is why it's so important that Congress pass our clean energy tax credit package."

Wyden didn't say it, but the total for energy tax credits in the pending budget reconciliation measure is likely to be far less than the $555 billion in the original Build Back Better plan advocated by President Joe Biden last year. The House passed an overall $1.75 trillion version of the plan on Nov. 19, but Manchin said the following month he could not support that amount and some key provisions. The Senate has not acted on it.

The new measure is likely to be around $1 trillion overall; the energy tax credits, perhaps $300 billion.

Under congressional rules, a congressional vote on reconciliation is allowed once during the year. A reconciliation vote requires only a simple majority — which Democrats in the evenly divided Senate have only because Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaker — and does not need the 60-vote majority to overcome a potential filibuster. The House does not allow filibusters.

Democrats wielded their narrow majorities in both chambers to pass the $2.2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that Biden signed into law in March 2021. It contained some money for climate-change measures, but not all Democrats wanted it.

Other issues

Wyden said he hopes to resolve at least two other major tax issues in the budget reconciliation measure, although Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, has threatened to stall the pending semiconductor legislation if majority Democrats proceed with the tax changes.

One is more in federal tax collections from some businesses and high-income earners.

Wyden has said repeatedly that income generated from sources other than wages — such as stocks and other tradable assets, both more commonly owned by wealthier households — should not get favorable treatment in the federal tax code. Specific revenue-raising provisions have not been decided, but Wyden has said a list of choices has been compiled.

"I feel I cannot go much further," he said. "But I believe that where we are today, we have made significant progress."

The other is a price limit on prescription drugs. The Finance Committee oversees Medicare and Medicaid, the vast federal health insurance programs for people 65 and up and for low-income people. The latter is shared with the states.

Wyden said the proposal would combine authority for the federal government to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers with elements of legislation that he sponsored with Sen. Charles Grassley, a Republican from Iowa who was Wyden's immediate predecessor as Finance Committee chairman. It would impose penalties on manufacturers whose drug price increases far outpace inflation rates.

According to a report just released by the Congressional Budget Office, which scores budget proposals, Wyden said the federal budget deficit would shrink by $288 billion over 10 years by the proposal.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which administers Medicare and Medicaid, lost the authority to negotiate drug prices when Congress in 2003 approved prescription-drug coverage under Medicare. The Department of Veterans Affairs still has that authority.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

{loadposition sub-article-02}