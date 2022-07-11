ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Wyden: Clean energy tax credits still on track in budget plan

By Peter Wong
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39h1ft_0gcLiUf000 Senator hopes to attach proposal, which reduces federal tax breaks from 44 to 3 and aims them at carbon emissions.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says he still expects to add tax incentives for nonpolluting energy as part of a budget reconciliation measure Congress hopes to take up before its summer recess Aug. 6.

The Oregon Democrat is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which passed stand-alone legislation late last year. Adding it to a must-pass measure would be significant in the aftermath of a June 30 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled 6-3 that the Environmental Protection Agency lacks specific authority under the 1970 Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gases from existing power plants.

"The court said that you could not do these climate matters administratively," Wyden said in a brief interview Saturday, July 9. "I have told my colleagues that in terms of significant reductions in carbon emissions, the biggest option on offer is the bill passed by the Finance Committee."

The federal budget year ends Sept. 30, although Congress has missed that deadline many times and passed short-term resolutions to maintain federal spending authority.

The committee bill reduces the number of federal energy-related tax breaks from 44 to just three — incentives for development of nonpolluting energy, promotion of energy efficiency and cleaner transportation fuels. Transportation is the nation's largest sector for greenhouse-gas emissions.

Though the framework is likely to be unchanged, Wyden did say specifics of the tax breaks still are being negotiated with two key Democrats: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a major coal-producing state. Wyden said this version does not favor or discourage any specific energy source, although the ultimate goal is to reduce emissions.

He said there is no disagreement on that point from Manchin or Democratic senators from other states reliant on coal.

"As the author of the bill, I believe we are making real progress. There are terms still to be decided. But the bill is defined in terms of technological neutrality," he said. "We are not picking winners and losers. We are saying it will be a market-oriented system. The more you reduce carbon, the bigger your tax savings."

Wyden's comments came after a news conference with three high-tech executives to promote pending legislation for federal grants to aid semiconductor research and manufacturing. Their companies are headquartered outside Oregon, but they have manufacturing plants in the Portland metro area.

Political prospects

After the high court decision June 30, Wyden said this in a statement: "The Republicans on the Supreme Court are not going to allow any meaningful administration efforts to combat climate change. The only way to tackle this problem is through congressional action, which is why it's so important that Congress pass our clean energy tax credit package."

Wyden didn't say it, but the total for energy tax credits in the pending budget reconciliation measure is likely to be far less than the $555 billion in the original Build Back Better plan advocated by President Joe Biden last year. The House passed an overall $1.75 trillion version of the plan on Nov. 19, but Manchin said the following month he could not support that amount and some key provisions. The Senate has not acted on it.

The new measure is likely to be around $1 trillion overall; the energy tax credits, perhaps $300 billion.

Under congressional rules, a congressional vote on reconciliation is allowed once during the year. A reconciliation vote requires only a simple majority — which Democrats in the evenly divided Senate have only because Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaker — and does not need the 60-vote majority to overcome a potential filibuster. The House does not allow filibusters.

Democrats wielded their narrow majorities in both chambers to pass the $2.2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that Biden signed into law in March 2021. It contained some money for climate-change measures, but not all Democrats wanted it.

Other issues

Wyden said he hopes to resolve at least two other major tax issues in the budget reconciliation measure, although Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, has threatened to stall the pending semiconductor legislation if majority Democrats proceed with the tax changes.

One is more in federal tax collections from some businesses and high-income earners.

Wyden has said repeatedly that income generated from sources other than wages — such as stocks and other tradable assets, both more commonly owned by wealthier households — should not get favorable treatment in the federal tax code. Specific revenue-raising provisions have not been decided, but Wyden has said a list of choices has been compiled.

"I feel I cannot go much further," he said. "But I believe that where we are today, we have made significant progress."

The other is a price limit on prescription drugs. The Finance Committee oversees Medicare and Medicaid, the vast federal health insurance programs for people 65 and up and for low-income people. The latter is shared with the states.

Wyden said the proposal would combine authority for the federal government to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers with elements of legislation that he sponsored with Sen. Charles Grassley, a Republican from Iowa who was Wyden's immediate predecessor as Finance Committee chairman. It would impose penalties on manufacturers whose drug price increases far outpace inflation rates.

According to a report just released by the Congressional Budget Office, which scores budget proposals, Wyden said the federal budget deficit would shrink by $288 billion over 10 years by the proposal.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which administers Medicare and Medicaid, lost the authority to negotiate drug prices when Congress in 2003 approved prescription-drug coverage under Medicare. The Department of Veterans Affairs still has that authority.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
CNET

Student Loan Payments Restart in 8 Weeks: Is Another Extension Coming?

The US government has paused payments on federal student loans since March 2020, but the latest extension will expire on August 31. Payments will resume on Sept. 1 unless President Joe Biden once again pushes out the date. Biden last extended the pause in April, the sixth extension since March 2020.
EDUCATION
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Money

Social Security Recipients Could Get a Massive 11% Raise Next Year

Surging inflation could lead to the biggest boost to monthly Social Security benefits since 1981. The 2023 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, would be 10.8% if inflation continues at its current pace, according to a new prediction from the non-profit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). Each year...
BUSINESS
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments: Is Your State Sending You More Money?

For millions of parents, the enhanced child tax credit was a major financial relief in 2021. But when it ended in January, the proportion of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, as well as gas and grocery prices, several states are planning to send families more money this year.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Tax Credit#Energy Efficiency#Green Energy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrat#The U S Supreme Court#The Finance Committee
CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?

The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
INCOME TAX
Brooklyn Muse

Social Security and Its Future

On June 9, 2022 Senators Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., along with Democrats including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Alex Padilla of California, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore. put forth a new Social Security Plan. This bill introduced in Congress would extend the program's solvency past 2096 and place an additional $200 a month in the pockets of Social security beneficiaries.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Fatherly

A New Child Tax Credit Plan Is Here. But It Has Some Major Drawbacks.

Times are tough for families, and they are only looking to get tougher as the year goes on. The free school lunch program is set to expire, skyrocketing inflation and costs of child care have grown, and, of course, the Child Tax Credit, a lifeline for parents and kids, ended in December. However, a new — or rather, resurfaced proposal — from Utah Republican and former Presidential candidate Mitt Romney could bring a new version of the Child Tax Credit into reality. While this is undoubtedly good news, there are some drawbacks to the program that needs to be explored.
INCOME TAX
Boston

Here’s why low-income earners are not getting a tax rebate — and why some are upset about it

An income floor attached to the plan has become contentious. Last week, Massachusetts lawmakers unveiled a plan to distribute one-time rebates to taxpayers in an effort to help them deal with inflation-induced financial burdens. A $250 check would be sent to residents who filed individual tax returns that qualify, and married taxpayers who filed joint returns would receive $500.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Phys.org

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act did little to affect executive pay, counter to what Congress intended

Through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Congress attempted to curb CEO pay by repealing a long-standing exemption that allowed companies to deduct large amounts of qualified performance-based pay. New research finds the change has had little effect, with CEO pay either staying the same or growing after the law made it more costly to award executives with high levels of compensation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
762
Followers
5K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy