July 12 (UPI) -- A 2,000 year-old golden shrine, which is said to contain the blood of Jesus Christ, has been recovered after it was stolen from a church in France. The "Precious Blood of Christ" relic, one of the most sacred artifacts of the Catholic Church, was taken from Fecamp Abbey in Normandy on June 2. Police believe the thieves locked themselves in the church overnight to steal the relic, in addition to other works of art and pieces of gold.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO