ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

10 Questions: Are Young Wide Receivers Ready for Prime Time

baltimorenews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've hit the slow time of the NFL calendar, the time when there's a whole lot more debate than news. Thus, over the rest of this week, we will debate some of the most pressing issues facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season. Is the young wide...

www.baltimorenews.net

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Questionable Future For The Saints At Quarterback?

Let’s set the scene if you will. Or what I like to call the picnic table. Arguably a top 10 quarterback ever and top 3 if you count the 21st century. Drew Brees finished his career with 571 total touchdowns only to be beaten by Tom Brady who has 624 touchdowns as the sun begins to set on his career.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' 2022 training camp preview: Wide receivers

The Indianapolis Colts are just a few weeks away from the start of training camp, and one of the biggest question marks on the roster comes at the wide receiver position. While the Colts have remained bullish on the talent they currently have in the room, outside analysts believe this room will be a major liability for new quarterback Matt Ryan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN ranks Dalvin Cook as top-five NFL running back in 2022

The best days could be ahead for Minnesota Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook, who landed in the top-five of ESPN’s compiled list of the best running backs in the NFL. This isn’t a list that’s simply pulled from one person’s brain in an effort to give the position some form of a ranking, either. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gathered the opinions of at least 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to decide the top-10 running backs heading into the 2022 season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
California, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Draft Profile: Sam LaPorta, Tight End, Iowa Hawkeyes

A prototypical Y tight end that covers every aspect of the position, LaPorta could be amongst the top tight ends drafted in his class. Height and weight of a traditional in-line tight end. Has also played flexed out and as an H back. Provided yards from underneath and intermediate routes, including crossers, posts, and seven routes. Smooth at the top of his route, showing precision in his footwork. Cerebral player that will exploit holes in zone coverage. Knows when to slow his tempo and be patient against leverage. Adjusts his stem accordingly and looks back for the ball in a timely manner. Exceptional reaction time, catching the front of the ball and getting upfield. Physical after the catch, makes defenders bring their weight with them. Better agility than you think, cutting against defenders positioning and into green grass. Best blocking comes against defensive backs and linebackers, showing the propensity to seal and create alleys. Plays long through the point of attack and will contort his body based on the play-side call. Labors off the line of scrimmage. Fast-twitch acceleration is not a strong suit, analogous to a mack truck. Struggles to separate against defensive backs that can mirror him with lighter feet and looser hips. Has some drops that come in contested scenarios. Blocking woes come against defensive linemen and edge players where his power is mitigated. LaPorta looks to be the next tight end drafted in a long lineage of Hawkeye hybrids. With a skill set that gives you a little of everything, another solid season with cleanup in the aforementioned areas will place LaPorta firmly amongst the top of his position come the Draft.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy