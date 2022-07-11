ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, UT

Madelyn Robinson To Compete at 2022 Global Challenge in Croatia

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Rising fifth year outside hitter Madelyn Robinson will represent her country and the University of Utah volleyball program in the 17th annual Global Challenge this week in Pula, Croatia. Robinson will compete with Team BIP, which is comprised of current collegiate players in the United States, during...

deseret.com

BYU, Utah, together again? Just as if it was meant to be

Despite their best efforts, BYU and Utah could be getting back together. If and when the Big 12 votes to admit the Utes, after the once-mighty Pac-12 collapses like a house of cards, the love-hate relationship will come full circle. Both rivals, connected at the hip in history, just might reunite as conference foes as early as 2024.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Next Wave sells two multifamily properties in Utah and Texas

Salt Lake City —Next Wave Investors, LLC (“Next Wave”) a private equity firm focused on value-add multifamily investments, recently completed two dispositions: Shiloh Park Townhomes, a 73-unit multifamily community in Plano, Texas, which the firm acquired in December of 2020; and Townhomes at Mountain Ridge, a 63-unit multifamily community in Salt Lake City, Utah, initially acquired in May of 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Passing on the Importance of Perspective

Utah volleyball coach Beth Launiere has taught her teams a lot of things over the 32 years she’s been at the helm. The curriculum includes game plans, life lessons, and even a little history. The latter involves Title IX and the subsequent journey as women’s sports programs have developed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Oregon Ducks TE Spencer Webb Dies At Age 22 Following Tragic Accident

SALT LAKE CITY – Devastating news coming out of Eugene as Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb passed away at age 22 following a tragic accident on Wednesday. Spencer Webb was entering his junior season with Oregon. According to officials, Webb fell on rock slides and hit his head. The accident happened on the slides west of Triangle Lake, which is located about 35 miles west of Oregon’s campus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

60 in 60: #38 BYU’s Lopini Katoa (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #38 is BYU‘s Lopini Katoa (RB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
AMERICAN FORK, UT
#Global Challenge#Croatia#Volleyball#The University Of Utah#Utes#The Avca Pacific South
gastronomicslc.com

Massive new Salt Lake City food hall set to open doors

It’s been several years in the works, but this week sees the impressive new Woodbine Foodhall & Tavern unlock the doors; well the front ones to be precise. July 13th is the opening date for the 21+ only bar area. You can find this up front, replete with rooftop patio (see below).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

This Utah ice cream shop was named one of the best in the country by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – When it comes to choosing the best frosty treat, everyone has their local favorites. Whether you’re traveling around town or road-tripping across the country, Yelp has named the Best Ice Cream Shops in Every State and Province in 2022, making your next ice cream stop even easier and tastier. Utah is home […]
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Ken Sanders Moves ‘Box Mountain’ to The Leonardo

It’s been more than 25 years since Ken Sanders opened his eponymous Rare Books store on 200 East. A lover of old things, and a keeper of weird Utah lore, Sanders built his second-hand and rare book shop out of the remains of Cosmic Aeroplane, a head shop that was more than just bongs. It was a counter-cultural gathering space, and after it closed Sanders established his book shop to ensure that things remained sufficiently weird in SLC. But now the rapid “revitalization” of the area has literally come to Sanders’ doorstep with his small little store now almost completely surrounded by bulldozers, construction and rising cranes. Sanders has known since 2019 that the block his store is on has been marked for demolition, and he has endured plenty of heartburn and sleepless nights trying to puzzle out a new home for the massive collection of books, ephemera and lore that one of his staffers jokingly calls “box mountain.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

This outdoor concert series and BBQ is quickly becoming a Utah summer staple

This story is sponsored by Snowbasin. There's no shortage of fun activities to be had in Utah's summers, but lounging out to great music with delicious food in hand, surrounded by some of the state's best scenery, is pretty much unbeatable. Snowbasin's Blues, Brews & BBQ is quickly becoming one of Utah's most popular outdoor concert series and for good reasons.
UTAH STATE
lehifreepress.com

Yelp: Top 25 places to eat in Utah County

Yelp, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, released the “Top 25 places to eat in Utah County.” Ranked from the closest distance to Lehi, the best restaurants are:. 1. Sobo Sushi and Ramen (Lehi) 2. Porky’s Kaua’i (Lehi) 3. Cafe Namasthe (Lehi) 4. Little India (American...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

This Utah city was named one of TIME’s ‘Greatest Places’ to visit in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re looking for travel recommendations, look no further as TIME has released its annual list of the “World’s Greatest Places” to visit in 2022. These 50 unique destinations span the globe, offering scenery to satisfy every traveler — from ancient historic villages and stunning mountain vistas to futuristic metropolitans and living […]
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah County Fairs as We Know Them Are Disappearing

Rows and rows of metal food carts gleaming in the sun, booths and tables piled-high with myriad arts and crafts for sale, music blaring from a range of makeshift stages, 4-H kids leading their hand-raised livestock to the auction block, petting zoos, the booming drawl of the rodeo announcer, the intermingled scents of fried food, disturbed earth, leather and manure—it must be the county fair.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Authorities announce plans for site of soon-to-be former Utah prison

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — With construction complete on Utah's new State Correctional Facility, projects are now being codified for the site of the current facility near Point of the Mountain. Authorities on Tuesday released details on what's next for the 600-acre site, which the committee created to manage the...
UTAH STATE

