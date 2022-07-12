ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic shutting down No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero for rest of Summer League

By Andrew Kulha
 3 days ago
Jun 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic first overall draft pick Paolo Banchero speaks during a press conference at the Amway Center. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Paolo Banchero has to be feeling great after two games in the NBA's Summer League. Not only has No. 1 overall pick had two excellent showings, averaging 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in two games, but he's already shown enough that the Orlando Magic feel comfortable moving forward.

The Magic drafted him No. 1 overall because of his immense potential to fill a stat sheet, and he's done just that. Yes, it's only two apperances in the Summer League, but that was all Orlando wanted to see.

ESPN is reporting that the Magic are shutting Banchero down for the rest of the Summer League.

It's time to let someone else make some plays.

"I want to give these other guys an opportunity to play, to kind of be able to show what they're capable of doing,'' Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "That's the point of summer league, you know, give them a chance ... an opportunity for these other guys to see what they're capable of doing. And we've seen what Paolo was capable of doing.''

The great thing for the Magic is that not only is Banchero looking comfortable, but he seems to be picking up the mental aspect of the game. The speed of the game quickens between college basketball and the NBA, but Mosley told ESPN that the No. 1 overall pick is taking it all in stride.

"His understanding of what he needs to do in certain situations, the concepts that we're preaching offensively and defensively, he's grasping on to those,'' Mosley said. "Watching film together, he's observing those things. He explains to me the things that he sees on the floor. It's only two games, but you're watching those film sessions and you realize how he's registering all of it. So that's how you can make the judgment that it's time let these other guys get those moments.''

As a 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward with range, the Magic are hoping that Banchero can become a do-it-all big man who can bully his way around down in the paint while at the same time being a major threat with his shot.

He averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his one season at Duke, shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 33.8 percent behind the line.

