Moeller, former Michigan coach, dies at 81

Small-town kicker achieves football dream with Michigan commitment
MARCELLUS, MI – It took one kickoff for Marcellus football coach Nathan Davies to know there was something special in the right leg of Cordell Jones-McNally. Two years later, the senior kicker is on the verge of making school history by becoming the first Wildcat to join a Big Ten football team.
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh: Have the courage to let the unborn be born
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh lent his celebrity and his voice to an anti-abortion event on Sunday in Plymouth, sharing his reasoning why he's against abortion. According to the Detroit Catholic publication, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, were speakers at the Plymouth Right to Life event at the Inn at St. John's, designed to raise money for several anti-abortion charities and programs in southeast Michigan. ...
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh draws outrage over pro-life remarks
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh drew outrage on Tuesday when it was revealed he was a guest speaker at a Right to Life event over the weekend. Harbaugh spoke at the Right to Life event in Plymouth, Michigan, where he explained why he was pro-life. "I believe in having the...
Michigan Town Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire
Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
Chick-fil-A plans 3 new restaurants in southeast Michigan this fall
Chick-fil-A plans to open new locations in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia this fall, an addition to the 10 restaurants currently serving southeast Michigan. The expansion is expected to bring 300 full-time and part-time jobs to the area, offering flexibility and growth opportunities along with competitive wages and benefits, the company said. Chick-fil-A plans to bring...
Some dishonest Detroit cops elude Worthy's liars list
Detroit Police Officer Stephen Geelhood’s testimony would seal Darell Chancellors’ fate: The then-29-year-old new dad, Geelhood insisted, was dealing drugs from his mother’s front porch. Claiming he’d followed an informant’s tip to see Chancellor make several sales in 2011, Geelhood and other narcotics officers raided the home...
Elton John blasts a bittersweet home run at his last Michigan concert ever
DETROIT - One week after the “Piano Man” hit a home run at Comerica Park, the other piano maestro stepped up to the plate and took his last at bat in Michigan in what was a bittersweet evening at the home of the Detroit Tigers. Elton John performed...
Michigan's Lost Peninsula
Approximately 140 Michigan residents live on this small peninsula in Lake Erie. If they wanted to go to another part of the state, they would first have to travel south, across the state line into Ohio before going north to return to Michigan. This small exclave known as the “Lost Peninsula” is part of Monroe County and is the southeastern-most corner of the state.
Metro Detroit woman wins $300K from Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
LAKE ORION, Mich. – Can you imagine seeing winning numbers on your scratch-off ticket, but you win more than $5? An Oakland County woman now knows the feeling when she revealed her winning number on Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time instant game. The 65-year-old, who remains anonymous, bought a...
Ann Arbor mayor, Wayne Co. Commission call on Blue Cross to defund ‘Big Lie’ backers
A Michigan mayor is urging Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) to stop providing financial support to politicians who have voted to support measures that some say disenfranchise voters of color in the state. “I have a difficult time understanding how you can lead an organization that provides services...
HGTV’s 'Bargain Block' on Restoring Homes in Detroit
Hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas joined Cheddar News to talk about the focus their HGTV show "Bargain Block" has on restoring homes in the city of Detroit, the process behind finding the perfect places to fix up, and how they got started in the Motor City. "Detroit was popping up on social media a lot as this great place to do renovations, so I flew out. I took this red eye, 5 o'clock in the morning, landed, never had been to Michigan, and it was really great," Bynum said. “We found a couple of houses that we loved, and it just kinda took off from there.”
Brian Canfield hired as the boys basketball coach at Bloomfield Hills
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Canfield name just became more synonymous with Bloomfield Black Hawks basketball than it already was. The Black Hawks have hired Brian Canfield as their new head boys hoops coach after his two sons, Tyler and Mason, starred in the backcourt for the program the past decade. Canfield coached the Madison Heights Madison boys and girls programs for most of the 2000s. He also served as an assistant at Troy under longtime Colts’ bench baron Gary Fralick and stewarded the women’s team at Marygrove College.
Alligator hunt called off in Kalamazoo River near Michigan college
ALBION, MI - The search for an alligator in the Kalamazoo River has ended, as there have been no confirmed sightings in more than a week. Ten days after the reptile was initially found near Albion College, the hunt for the gator has been called off, college spokeswoman Cathy Cole said on Tuesday, July 19.
Detroit Lions announce Family Fest event at Ford Field
DETROIT — The 2022 Detroit Lions Family Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 6. Family Fest features a Detroit Lions open practice at Ford Field and is free to the public. Gates open at 10 AM, with the team practicing from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Family Fest activities will end when practice concludes at 1:30 PM.
Stanley Turner, Husband and Father, Founded Turner's Nursery
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Theodore Turner. Born to parents Stanley and Margaret Turner in Gaylord, Michigan in 1935, it was only a short time until his father relocated the family to Detroit for new opportunities in 1938. While a student at Redford...
Morning 4: New poll on where Michigan GOP voters stand on Trump, more stories to know
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan Republicans stand on Trump running again, DeSantis, 2020 election claims. Two brothers from West Bloomfield have been sentenced in connection with a...
Detroit father intentionally run over for standing up for woman
A suspect followed a man to a Detroit CVS, where he ran him over on purpose after an argument at a club where the victim is a security guard. The victim's family said he had been standing up for a woman the suspect had been harassing.
Detroit Named as One of Time Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places”
Have you been to Detroit lately? There’s a lot going on and people are noticing. Detroit has been named to Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2022. Detroit spent decades on much different lists, often known worldwide as the very definition of urban decay. But times are changing and the world is taking note.
Crews subdue fire in southeast Lansing
Emergency crews from Lansing and Ingham County responded to a house fire in the southeast part of the city Wednesday night.
Michigan COVID-19 cases continue to climb
As the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan continues to increase, an infectious disease expert at Henry Ford Health says it may be time for those at risk to go back to wearing a mask. “I certainly don’t want to panic people or make them freak out,” said Dr. Dennis...
