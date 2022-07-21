ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Moeller, former Michigan coach, dies at 81

My Eastern Shore MD
My Eastern Shore MD
 37 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkaM3_0gcLK1Si00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s coach and …

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Small-town kicker achieves football dream with Michigan commitment

MARCELLUS, MI – It took one kickoff for Marcellus football coach Nathan Davies to know there was something special in the right leg of Cordell Jones-McNally. Two years later, the senior kicker is on the verge of making school history by becoming the first Wildcat to join a Big Ten football team.
MARCELLUS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh: Have the courage to let the unborn be born

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh lent his celebrity and his voice to an anti-abortion event on Sunday in Plymouth, sharing his reasoning why he's against abortion. According to the Detroit Catholic publication, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, were speakers at the Plymouth Right to Life event at the Inn at St. John's, designed to raise money for several anti-abortion charities and programs in southeast Michigan.  ...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire

Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
deadlinedetroit.com

Some dishonest Detroit cops elude Worthy's liars list

Detroit Police Officer Stephen Geelhood’s testimony would seal Darell Chancellors’ fate: The then-29-year-old new dad, Geelhood insisted, was dealing drugs from his mother’s front porch. Claiming he’d followed an informant’s tip to see Chancellor make several sales in 2011, Geelhood and other narcotics officers raided the home...
DETROIT, MI
Atlas Obscura

Michigan's Lost Peninsula

Approximately 140 Michigan residents live on this small peninsula in Lake Erie. If they wanted to go to another part of the state, they would first have to travel south, across the state line into Ohio before going north to return to Michigan. This small exclave known as the “Lost Peninsula” is part of Monroe County and is the southeastern-most corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Moeller
Person
Bo Schembechler
Cheddar News

HGTV’s 'Bargain Block' on Restoring Homes in Detroit

Hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas joined Cheddar News to talk about the focus their HGTV show "Bargain Block" has on restoring homes in the city of Detroit, the process behind finding the perfect places to fix up, and how they got started in the Motor City. "Detroit was popping up on social media a lot as this great place to do renovations, so I flew out. I took this red eye, 5 o'clock in the morning, landed, never had been to Michigan, and it was really great," Bynum said. “We found a couple of houses that we loved, and it just kinda took off from there.”
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Brian Canfield hired as the boys basketball coach at Bloomfield Hills

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Canfield name just became more synonymous with Bloomfield Black Hawks basketball than it already was. The Black Hawks have hired Brian Canfield as their new head boys hoops coach after his two sons, Tyler and Mason, starred in the backcourt for the program the past decade. Canfield coached the Madison Heights Madison boys and girls programs for most of the 2000s. He also served as an assistant at Troy under longtime Colts’ bench baron Gary Fralick and stewarded the women’s team at Marygrove College.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
detroitlions.com

Detroit Lions announce Family Fest event at Ford Field

DETROIT — The 2022 Detroit Lions Family Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 6. Family Fest features a Detroit Lions open practice at Ford Field and is free to the public. Gates open at 10 AM, with the team practicing from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Family Fest activities will end when practice concludes at 1:30 PM.
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Stanley Turner, Husband and Father, Founded Turner's Nursery

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Theodore Turner. Born to parents Stanley and Margaret Turner in Gaylord, Michigan in 1935, it was only a short time until his father relocated the family to Detroit for new opportunities in 1938. While a student at Redford...
SALINE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wgrt.com

Detroit Named as One of Time Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places”

Have you been to Detroit lately? There’s a lot going on and people are noticing. Detroit has been named to Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2022. Detroit spent decades on much different lists, often known worldwide as the very definition of urban decay. But times are changing and the world is taking note.
DETROIT, MI
Morning Sun

Michigan COVID-19 cases continue to climb

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan continues to increase, an infectious disease expert at Henry Ford Health says it may be time for those at risk to go back to wearing a mask. “I certainly don’t want to panic people or make them freak out,” said Dr. Dennis...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Eastern Shore MD

My Eastern Shore MD

Talbot County, MD
7
Followers
121
Post
923
Views
ABOUT

Weekly newspapers, serving Kent County, Queen Anne County, Caroline County and Dorchester County in Maryland.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy