ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

LGBTQ art whitewashed

By Brief
Courthouse News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (CN) — A California federal judge found in favor of a property owner...

www.courthousenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Courthouse News Service

Judge denies bid to move family separation case out of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — In 2018, a man and his son fled Honduras, crossing the Rio Grande border near McAllen, Texas. They took it upon themselves to approach a U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol car to seek asylum. The father, going by the initials A.F.P., told agents he...
MCALLEN, TX
Courthouse News Service

Newsom signs law allowing civil suits against gun dealers, manufacturers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed one of two bills passed by the Legislature allowing private rights of action against gun dealers and manufacturers — strengthening the Golden State’s already strict gun laws while taking a swipe at a similar law in Texas that goes after abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Courthouse News Service

California looks at protections for new plant species

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — A new species of plant found in an open-space park in the San Francisco Bay Area will be considered for additional protection by the California government. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has initiated a status review for the Lime Ridge eriastrum, common name...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Lawsuit targets NY ‘assault weapon’ definitions

LONG ISLAND (CN) — Filed in the wake of the Supreme Court decision striking down New York gun regulations, a new lawsuit challenges how the state defines an “assault weapon.”. Two Long Island men filed a complaint Tuesday in the Eastern District of New York’s Central Islip courthouse,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Courthouse News Service

Disabled voters’ rights

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (CN) — A federal judge in North Carolina sided with a nonprofit challenging state laws that limit disabled citizens’ voting rights. Certain provisions limiting voters’ choice of assistant conflict with federal law.
ELECTIONS
Courthouse News Service

Colorado AG wraps ‘unprecedented’ probe of DA’s Victim Rights Act violations

DENVER (CN) — Following an investigation into complaints of systemic Victim Rights Act violations, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced an agreement Tuesday to bring the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office into legal compliance. “In what is an unprecedented matter for our office, we received complaints of violations...
COLORADO STATE
Courthouse News Service

Texans asked to conserve electricity amid dangerous heat wave

HOUSTON (CN) — Texas’ grid operator has asked residents to conserve electricity Monday afternoon, raising the specter of rolling blackouts with temperatures projected to reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit in Austin and San Antonio. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of power to more than...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy