LGBTQ art whitewashed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — In 2018, a man and his son fled Honduras, crossing the Rio Grande border near McAllen, Texas. They took it upon themselves to approach a U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol car to seek asylum. The father, going by the initials A.F.P., told agents he...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed one of two bills passed by the Legislature allowing private rights of action against gun dealers and manufacturers — strengthening the Golden State’s already strict gun laws while taking a swipe at a similar law in Texas that goes after abortion.
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — A new species of plant found in an open-space park in the San Francisco Bay Area will be considered for additional protection by the California government. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has initiated a status review for the Lime Ridge eriastrum, common name...
LONG ISLAND (CN) — Filed in the wake of the Supreme Court decision striking down New York gun regulations, a new lawsuit challenges how the state defines an “assault weapon.”. Two Long Island men filed a complaint Tuesday in the Eastern District of New York’s Central Islip courthouse,...
(CN) — Lawyers for city-county of San Francisco presented closing arguments Tuesday in a public nuisance lawsuit which seeks to recover damages incurred as a result of the opioid epidemic. But only one defendant remains after two companies settled days before the end of the trial. The suit, filed...
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (CN) — A federal judge in North Carolina sided with a nonprofit challenging state laws that limit disabled citizens’ voting rights. Certain provisions limiting voters’ choice of assistant conflict with federal law.
DENVER (CN) — Following an investigation into complaints of systemic Victim Rights Act violations, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced an agreement Tuesday to bring the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office into legal compliance. “In what is an unprecedented matter for our office, we received complaints of violations...
HOUSTON (CN) — Texas’ grid operator has asked residents to conserve electricity Monday afternoon, raising the specter of rolling blackouts with temperatures projected to reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit in Austin and San Antonio. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of power to more than...
Comments / 0