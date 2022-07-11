Topical Agenda

Building an inclusive culture is something that we hear a lot about in the corporate world these days. But for most organizations, the plan is for top management to come up with a proposition, share it with the organization, and provide motivation for their people to take action. However, as with any initiative that comes exclusively from the top, there are issues with buy-in from the employees. If given no avenue for real input, employees could respond with apathy—or worse, pushback. There must be actual opportunity for people at all levels to provide meaningful input in the overall process. While it’s important that leaders educate themselves, provide impetus, guidance, and strongly support inclusivity initiatives, all levels of the organization must be involved for it to be successful.

