 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is our 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference Topical Agenda! This represents input from...

stateofreform.com

Reason.com

Journal of Free Speech Law Now on Lexis as Well as Westlaw; Submit Your Articles to It Now

If you have something you've been working on that relates to free speech, free press, petitioning, right of access to court records, or related topics, submit it to us first. We require exclusive submission, but we will respond within 14 days (a promise we have so far kept for every submission)—and if you want to publish quickly, we could publish it within weeks, which is to say nine months to a year (or more) before most journals would publish it.
LAW
Fast Company

How to get employee buy-in to build an inclusive culture

Building an inclusive culture is something that we hear a lot about in the corporate world these days. But for most organizations, the plan is for top management to come up with a proposition, share it with the organization, and provide motivation for their people to take action. However, as with any initiative that comes exclusively from the top, there are issues with buy-in from the employees. If given no avenue for real input, employees could respond with apathy—or worse, pushback. There must be actual opportunity for people at all levels to provide meaningful input in the overall process. While it’s important that leaders educate themselves, provide impetus, guidance, and strongly support inclusivity initiatives, all levels of the organization must be involved for it to be successful.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
@growwithco

Employee Handbook Templates

Learn the benefits of having an employee handbook, what information to include for employees, and find easy-to-use templates. An employee handbook is a living document an organization shares with employees to communicate expectations of work, answer questions, and explain benefits in one centralized location. New employees typically review the employee handbook as part of their employer's onboarding and training process.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Participant Creates Impact Advisory Council, Names Inaugural Members

The media company has tapped Ai-jen Poo, DeVon Franklin, Fatima Goss Graves, Juan Devis and Mindy Lubber to guide its impact work. Participant announced on Tuesday the creation of its Impact Advisory Council, which will provide feedback and recommendations on the media company’s social impact strategy around campaigns and strengthen connections to those with shared goals.
BUSINESS
Vox

Vox launches new weekly parenting newsletter, Extra Curricula

Today, Vox launched an expansion of its newsletter offerings and its content geared towards parents and families with Extra Curricula. In an increasingly challenging world, the weekly newsletter, written by Vox’s Liz Kelly Nelson, will allow parents and educators to break down complex issues and help them connect to the young people in their lives, creating an opportunity for open dialogue.
TV SHOWS
World Economic Forum

Global Gender Gap Report 2022

In 2022, amid multi-layered and compounding crises including the rising cost of living, the ongoing pandemic, the climate emergency and large-scale conflict and displacement, the progress towards gender parity is stalling. As leaders tackle a growing series of economic and political shocks, the risk of reversal is intensifying. Not only are millions of women and girls losing out on access and opportunity at present, this halt in progress towards parity is a catastrophe for the future of our economies, societies and communities. Accelerating parity must be a core part of the public and private agenda.
SOCIETY
Entrepreneur

Why Effective and Influential Leaders Focus on Direct Communication

With a vast amount of productivity tutorials, gurus and tactics, many businesses are constantly looking to be more effective by optimizing their internal processes. It is widely known that for a company to run more smoothly and effectively, there needs to be a continuous adaption of flexibility, speed and cooperation. Another thing that should be an area of focus is the removal of friction. If you look at all the leading startups, brands and their products, you can see that the more friction they remove, the better their product or service becomes, and the more it is adopted by the market at scale.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

