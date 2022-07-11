ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Steve Nash needs to be put out of his misery with Brooklyn Nets

By Abraham
healthyhorsemassage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets might as well hand head coach Steve Nash his walking papers now. The level of respect the locker room has for coach Nash feels at an all-time low, which says a lot. Nash never had control of the team, which was highlighted over the weekend following an NBA...

healthyhorsemassage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors reluctant to trade Poole, youngsters for KD

The basketball world is on the edge of its seat waiting for one of the biggest transactions in NBA history to potentially go down after superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Many pundits, including ESPN's Zach Lowe, believe the Warriors have one of the most intriguing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State. His reason? Apparently, the Warriors […] The post RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant trade destination revealed by Jerry West amid incredibly high praise

Jerry West, who currently sits on the board for the Los Angeles Clippers, previously spent no less than six years with the Golden State Warriors as an executive board member. During that time, he helped lead the Dubs to a couple of titles, while also getting the opportunity to work with some of the greatest players this game has ever known. This includes Kevin Durant, who himself won two titles with the Warriors during his three-year stint with the team.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals Why Kevin Durant Requested A Trade From The Nets: "He Looked At Kyrie Irving Not Getting His Full Max Extension As A Sign That Brooklyn Isn’t A Serious Organization"

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are two of the greatest talents that the modern era of basketball has seen. Both are NBA champions and electric players to watch. However, their tenure together on the Brooklyn Nets hasn't resulted in the success they had hoped. The pair have won 1 playoff series in 3 years together and it looks to all be headed to an end this offseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
FOX Sports

Where is Kevin Durant headed? What NBA executives are saying

LAS VEGAS — Not all the action in the NBA Summer League is taking place on the court. The brain trusts of all 30 teams are in Las Vegas to observe the No. 1 draft pick, Orlando's Paolo Banchero, and all the other new talent entering the league. But they're also closely monitoring the No. 1 question waiting to be answered:
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James And The Lakers Catch A Stray From Isiah Thomas

LeBron James and the Lakers did not have a particularly good season last year. They couldn’t even make the playoffs, and defensively, they were a complete and utter disaster. Much of this had to do with a poorly constructed roster that saw Russell Westbrook play some of the worst basketball of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry West makes interesting prediction about Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, but one Hall of Famer and longtime NBA executive does not think that request is going to be fulfilled. Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, who is now an executive board member with the Los Angeles Clippers, shared some of his thoughts on the Durant situation this week. West said he believes Durant will remain with the Nets because it is highly unlikely a rival team can afford the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

NBA GM Reveals Major Reason Why Golden State Warriors Need To Trade For Kevin Durant: "When Steph Goes, So Do Their Championship Chances."

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes is active and teams are constantly finding more ways to send an offer to the disgruntled Brooklyn Nets, who have seen their attempt at a championship push fall flat with the desire of both their star players to leave the team. While Kyrie is a manageable asset, Kevin Durant is not as easy to manage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Players With The Most 60-Point Games: Wilt Chamberlain Scored More Than Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, James Harden, And Damian Lillard Combined

Scoring 60 or more points in an NBA game is no easy task. It has only been done by 32 different players in the NBA’s 75-year history. The fact that these players were able to score 60 points in a game is special. The way that each player was able to achieve the feat makes it shine brighter. Some were able to dominate the game in the paint with putbacks, layups, and dunks. Others were able to establish their jumper and take over from the mid-range and perimeter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade request from Nets draws painful theory from Matt Barnes

When Kevin Durant asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets before the 2022 NBA Free Agency opened, it sparked a lot of questions. After all everyone thought that drama was over following Kyrie Irving’s decision to pick up his option with the team for 2022-23. Now, according to former NBA player Matt Barnes, he […] The post Kevin Durant trade request from Nets draws painful theory from Matt Barnes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#The Brooklyn Nets
fadeawayworld.net

Only 6 Shooting Guards Have Won The NBA Finals MVP Award: Michael Jordan Won 6 Awards, Kobe Bryant Was The Latest One In 2010

The shooting guards in the NBA these days are required to do a lot on the floor, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points and using their shooting guards to accomplish that. Since they are the players who take the bulk of the shots on most occasions and have green lights, All-Star shooting guards are extremely valuable. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players in the game today, including Devin Booker, James Harden, and Bradley Beal, compete at All-Star levels at the shooting guard position. For the best shooting guards, winning scoring titles and leading a team to strong records year after year come naturally to them because of how effortlessly they can create offense for themselves.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

1988 NBA All-Star Game: Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas vs. Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone

The NBA All-Star Game is one of the most exciting moments of a season because we get to see the best players in the world compete against each other in front of a sold-out crowd. After all, All-Stars are the cream of the crop in terms of the talent in the NBA. That is why the All-Star Weekend is arguably the highlight of the regular season. But looking back on all the iconic All-Star Games in NBA history, one sticks to mind, and that is the iconic 1988 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy