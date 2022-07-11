ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoresheet: USNWT promotes Portland Thorns' Sam Coffey to team

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHPma_0gcKd07H00 Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.

MONDAY, JULY 11

Coffey promoted — Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey has been called up to join the U.S. Women's National Team as a replacement player at the Concacaf W Championship.

She joins the team in Monterrey, Mexico ahead of the knockout rounds from July 14-18.

She'll miss Portland's match against NJ/NY Gotham FC on July 16. She has started all 11 games.

Coffey, 23, spent time with the U.S. team in its pre-tournament camp and games against Colombia in June.

Schumacher named — Jerry Schumacher has been named head track and field coach at the University of Oregon.

He spent 15 years at the helm of Nike Bowerman Track Club, establishing himself as one of the world's premier distance coaches.

"Jerry Schumacher is a world-class track and field leader with a unique ability to build a dynamic team atmosphere to support a first-class experience for the athletes," said Rob Mullens, UO athletic director. "He understands the modern athlete, the importance of building connection and developing young people to their fullest potential. His commitment to the athlete through his tireless work ethic is well known and we are excited that his leadership and passion will add to the tremendous legacy of the Oregon track and field and cross country programs."

As director and head coach of the Bowerman Track Club, Schumacher has coached 28 Olympians, seen his athletes win 10 Olympic and World Championship medals, and was named the 2017 USATF Coach of the Year.

Schumacher jumps back into the collegiate ranks having spearheaded the University of Wisconsin men's distance and cross country program between 1998-2008. During his time in Madison, the Badgers won two NCAA team titles—2005 cross country, 2007 indoor—and he was named the 2005 National Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year.

"Track and field at the University of Oregon is unique in so many ways, from its incomparable history of success to the unparalleled support of the TrackTown community," Schumacher said. "Rob Mullens and I share a common vision for the future of the program, and I'm grateful that he and his staff trust me to execute that vision. I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the program into the future and can't wait to start working with the incredible student-athletes at the University of Oregon."

Savarese honored — Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese has been named MLS Coach of the Week, and forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda has been named to the Team of the Week.

Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic was listed to the Team of the Week "bench" for his shutout performance.

Savarese led the Timbers to a 3-0 road win at Cascadia rival Seattle. Niezgoda had a goal and assist in the game.

The Timbers host Vancouver at Providence Park on Sunday, July 17.

Jablonski honored — The Portland Pickles' Jacob Jablonski has been named as the West Coast League Moss Adams Player of the Week.

He went 12 of 32 with three homers. He plays collegiately at Chico State.

Timbers, Thorns home — Feeling good after beating rival Seattle 3-0 on July 9 at Lumen Field — and spoiling the Sounders' celebration of their Concacaf Champions League title — the Portland Timbers are back at Providence Park on Sunday, July 17 looking to extend a five-match unbeaten run.

It's another Cascadia battle, with the Vancouver Whitecaps visiting for a 7:30 p.m. match (Fox 12 Plus).

The Timbers are 5-0-2 in their last seven visits to Seattle.

Portland is 6-6-8 for 26 points. That's still fewer wins and more games played than any team above them, but things are trending positively for the Timbers.

The Thorns also are home this week, hosting NJ/NY Gotham FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Still missing six players to national team duty, Portland sits third in the NWSL at 4-1-6 (18 points) coming off a 2-2 draw on July 10 in Seattle with OL Reign.

Pro baseball — Winners of eight in a row and 16 of 19 through July 10, the Seattle Mariners (45-42) moved into a tie with Toronto for the third AL wild-card spot by sweeping four game from the Blue Jays. The Mariners jumped across the country to play Washington July 12-13, and then play at Texas July 14-17. The All-Star break follows the series with the Rangers, with this year's summer classic being played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Hillsboro Hops finished out their home series against Eugene on Sunday, July 10 and hit the road this week against Vancouver for six games July 12-17.

Pickles this week — Portland plays a three-game series at Springfield, through Thursday.Then the Pickles play three at home against Bend July 15-17 and then one more at home July 18 against Corvallis.

