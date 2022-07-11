ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

Colville scores $125,000 to prepare homeless camp

By RaeLynn Ricarte
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Stevens County, Washington, is providing $125,000 for the City of Colville to use on ground preparation for a homeless encampment and parking area. “It’s not going to solve the problem, but it can help the city with its plan,” said County Commissioner Chair Greg...

www.thecentersquare.com

KREM

Washington Primary 2022: How to vote, who's running & what you need to know

Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary. Washington state’s primary election takes place August 2, 2022. In Washington state, voters will decide on ballot measures, U.S. Senate and Congressional races, statewide races and a number of county races. Some of the key Spokane County races include Spokane County commissioners, Spokane County sheriff, Spokane prosecuting attorney and district court judges.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Researchers investigate the root causes fueling Spokane’s homelessness crisis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Researchers from the City of Spokane, Spokane Public Library and Eastern Washington University came together Wednesday afternoon at Central Library in Downtown Spokane to break down data from the city’s point in time homeless count that was released in May.Organizers said the focus of this year’s study wasn’t just finding out how many people were unhoused, but also learning more about what circumstances might have led them to that point. "We ask those experiencing homelessness ‘how do you see the problem and what do you need?’" Daniel Ramos III.Ramos works for the City of Spokane as a business systems analyst and a community management information systems administrator. He worked as the project manager for the city’s point in time count and Wednesday’s presentation.Data from the study shows 46% of homeless people in Spokane who participated in the point in time count credit unemployment or lack of affordable housing for the reason why they’re homeless."It’s one thing to say ‘this is the number, 1757 is the total persons,’ then to say ‘what does this mean?’" Ramos said. "To then add onto it, ‘here’s what the state of housing looks like,’ and then for citizens to go, ‘what do you think about this?’"Researchers say average housing prices and rent in Spokane have both nearly doubled over the last 10 years.A chart from the presentation shows Spokane’s housing affordability index drop almost directly coinciding with a spike in point in time count numbers since 2017.Dr. Shiloh Dietz is Spokane Public Library’s Community Data Coordinator."Curating this data is our contribution to the solution, but it’s really for other people then to assess what they can do," Dr. Dietz said.Members of the Spokane community took part in Wednesday’s meeting via a question and answer session. Community involvement in the process was a big goal for researchers.Susan Irwin is new to Spokane, and attended the presentation to find out ways to get involved and learn more about her new community."It’s good to get the layout, and the whole thought of what the big picture is, and finding out there are studies going on and people wanting to help," Irwin said.Spokane resident Ruth May hopes this presentation is just the beginning."[I hope] that this data is utilized in a way that makes sense, that this isn’t just a pointification moment. Hopefully it can move beyond there," May said."That is the ultimate goal," Anna Staal, a graduate research assistant from Eastern Washington University, said. "There’s no reason in asking why unless you want to know what can be done about it, what can be done to prevent it and help the people that are already experiencing it."The complete presentation from the City of Spokane can be found by clicking here.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

“We decided not to participate”: Salvation Army pulls out of Trent Shelter

Per the services for the new Trent homeless shelter:. “After reviewing all aspects of this project, we decided not to participate at this time.”. “The need for shelter services continues to grow exponentially in our community and The Salvation Army continues to do the utmost possible to help with pivotal programs including The Way Out Bridge Housing Center, Family Emergency Safe Shelter, Stepping Stones Transitional Housing, Sally’s House for abused and neglected children (ages 2-12), and Evangeline’s House, a short-term emergency care placement facility for young people, ages 12 through 20. We welcome the hand-up from additional shelter services to help our most vulnerable neighbors.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

In hopes of addressing housing crisis, Spokane considers legalizing denser development

Long time Cannon Hill resident Rosemary Small’s street looks like a collection of typical single-family homes. Grass yards with vegetables are growing next to century-old houses. She shares a garden with her next-door neighbors, who live in a stucco building that at first glance looks like a large home. It's actually an apartment complex with seven units.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane County sheriff candidate John Nowels talks crime, experience & gun control | The Tea with Amanda Roley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington's primary election is just weeks away. This year, the Spokane County sheriff's seat is up for grabs. Three candidates are running to replace Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and we want to help you get to know them. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Strong thunderstorms roll through Spokane, Inland Northwest overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — People across eastern Washington and north Idaho got a loud wake-up call in the middle of the night as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area. The storms started rolling through some areas around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night but it was the storms that developed around Spokane between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday that really got people out of bed.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane airport looking to hire new TSA screening officers

SPOKANE, Wash. — In anticipation of high travel rates this summer and fall, the Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is launching a new hiring initiative to meet the influx of travelers coming through the Spokane International Airport. The hiring package includes a salary starting at $16.90 an hour. Newly...
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

Authorities respond to a three-vehicle wreck in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Wednesday morning, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Spokane. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Division Street at Mission Street. The early reports showed that one car was thrown into the median and another was stopped at the corner of Mission. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
SPOKANE, WA
tncontentexchange.com

Washington DNA research nets two violent rape convictions

(The Center Square) – Four violent rape cases dating back to 2003 have been solved through forensic genealogical investigations thanks to grants provided by the Washington Attorney General’s office with funding from the U.S. Department of Justice. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the successful prosecutions at a video...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3-car crash cleared from Division and Mission

SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash has been cleared from southbound Division St at Mission St. The road was temporarily blocked Wednesday morning. One car was thrown into the median and another was stopped at the corner of Mission. It is not clear if anyone was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley Detectives ask for help identifying 3 theft suspects

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying three people involved in three unrelated theft investigations. On June 25, a Home Depot employee noticed a man walking through the store, placing several items in a car, and then exiting the store without paying. The employee grabbed the cart and asked the male to go back into the store and pay for the items. The man walked away, leaving the car. The items totaled over $1,200.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

