The Los Angeles Angels were 11 games above .500 after a victory on May 15. Less than two months later, the Angels are a season-worst 11 games below the break-even mark. Los Angeles is just 14-36 since its high-water point and will strive to end its deep slump when it faces the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Anaheim in the opener of a three-game series.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO