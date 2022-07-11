ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meek Mill Splits With Roc Nation Management

 2 days ago
Billboard is reporting that Meek Mill is parting ways with Roc Nation Management.

After a 10-year management deal, the Philly MC is no longer listed on the company’s website. In addition, Meek has been erased from all Roc Nation socials. In 2019, Meek’s Dreamchasers imprint signed a joint venture deal with the Roc. The year before, he teamed up with Jay-Z for Reform Alliance, a non-profit focused on changing unjust sentencing laws in the U.S.

What started as a fruitful partnership soured recently. Earlier this year, Meek revealed his frustrations with Roc Nation and Atlantic Records over the lack of promotion of his latest album, Expensive Pain. That album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200.

He also blames Atlantic for his soured relationship with fellow rapper, Roddy Ricch.

At press time, representatives for Meek and Roc Nation have no further comment.

