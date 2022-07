WEST PLAINS, MO – Jordan Miller, occupational therapist, and Jamie Lowman, physical therapist, both working at Ozarks Healthcare in Mountain Grove, spent the last few months helping some of Ozarks Healthcare’s smallest community members with big challenges enjoy one of the sweetest summer traditions: the game of t-ball. After working with a patient one day, Miller said she had an idea to start “Abili-T-Ball,” an adaptive little league program designed for players with special needs.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO