ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Foxx Goes Vampire Slayin’ In The Official Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’

By davontah
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncPvw_0gcK1sDJ00
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPlIg_0gcK1sDJ00
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

In the new action horror comedy, Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income which is hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. When he is given a week to come up with the cash to pay for his daughters’s tuition and braces, he (accompanied by some friends) must fight tooth and nail to make sure he eliminates the vampires before they eliminate him. Be sure to watch the action-packed trailer below.

Alongside Foxx, the JJ Perry directed movie stars Dave Franco (21 Jump Street, Now You See Me, Neighbors), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder), Meagan Good (Roll Bounce, Stomp The Yard, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, The Society), Oliver Masucci (Dark, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Snoop Dogg (Baby Boy, The Wash, Soul Plane), Steve Howey (Reba, Shameless), Scott Adkins (The Expendables, The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty) and Zion Broadnax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCzaT_0gcK1sDJ00
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZV5KD_0gcK1sDJ00
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mdy90_0gcK1sDJ00
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz served as producers on the film written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten. On top of starring in the film, Jamie Foxx took on executive producer responsibilities with Datari Turner, Charles J.D. Schlissel, Peter Baxter and Alex Young.

The film will be available to stream on Netflix Friday, August 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMbNS_0gcK1sDJ00
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Let us know in the comments what you think of the trailer!

Jamie Foxx Goes Vampire Slayin’ In The Official Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Divorce: Major Details Emerge About Upcoming Negotiations

Valerie Bertinelli is gearing up for a not-so-pretty face-off with her ex-husband. The TV icon is headed to court to negotiate spousal support with her ex-husband, Tom Vitale. Per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has mandated that Bertinelli and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, must attend a legal conference with their lawyers. The announcement comes after her ex claimed he only makes $16 an hour at his current job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host. The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy