Axl Rose is sharing a little more detail with Guns N’ Roses fans after the band canceled its July 5 concert in Glasglow, Scotland, for an unspecified “illness.” The rock icon explained on Twitter Thursday (July 7) to share he has taken the time off to rest up, per doctor’s orders, and will be able to get back on the road and continue touring in Munich this coming Friday.

