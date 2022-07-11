ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Fall Out Boy Donates $100K To Everytown

By Music News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall Out Boy made a $100,000 donation to Everytown – an organization that advocates for gun control – in the wake...

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
Threats made against Bridgeview music festival: police

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Police are monitoring threats made towards the North Coast Music Festival. The annual event is held over Labor Day weekend in Bridgeview. Organizers say a Facebook post targeted at the music festival included racial slurs and a mention of violence. The person who made the threat has...
What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
What is micro-cheating?

Toni Coleman, president of Consum-mate Relationship Coaching, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what ‘micro-cheating’ is and how to tell if your partner is having an emotional affair. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
How Effective Is a Municipal Assault Weapons Ban Like the One in Highland Park?

How effective is a municipal ban on assault weapons, like the one in place in north suburban Highland Park for nearly a decade before the deadly parade shooting on July 4?. Highland Park passed an assault weapons ban in June 2013, after Illinois lawmakers passed the Firearm Concealed Carry Act. Attorney Steve Elrod wrote Highland Park's ordinance at the time and said it came about because the legislature, after much discussion, decided against including a statewide assault weapons ban within the concealed carry law.
Why so many mass shooters are angry young men

Dr. Peter Langman, an expert on the psychology of school shooters and perpetrators of mass violence, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why most profiles of mass shooters in America tend to be angry young men. Dr. Langman is also author of the book, Warning Signs: Identifying School Shooters Before They Strike. […]
Downtown violence is through the roof, but Chicago’s top cop refuses to talk about it: ‘a divisive conversation’

After another violent weekend in River North about ten months ago, local Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) pleaded with Chicago police leadership to “get this sh*t under control.”. Since then, the Chicago Police Department has restricted nighttime vehicle traffic in some downtown entertainment districts. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has...
NW Chicago mourns the loss of a business and community giant

Don Breede had a huge impact on the Portage Park and Jefferson Park communities, and on the retail fish business in Chicago. When a doctor gave Hagen’s Fish Market owner Don Breede a “get your affairs in order” diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, it was expected he had about a year to live. The cancer finally got him this spring–19 years after the diagnosis. Mr. Breede’s daughter, Tammy Jesse, part of the third generation to operate Hagen’s Fish Market in Portage Park, talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the impact her father, and generations before him, had on Chicago’s fresh fish business. And all you need to know about what kind of person Don was is summed up in a story Tammy tells about him in the audio below.
Couple spotted alleged Highland Park shooter's car, alerted police with help of ABC7 Facebook page

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple spotted the suspected Highland Park parade shooter's car while he was on the run with the help of ABC7's Facebook page. A Waukegan man, who did not want to be identified, was driving with his father-in-law and fiancée that Monday, returning from a hiking trip in Wisconsin, when they spotted Robert "Bobby" Crimo III's vehicle on the southbound U.S. 41 near Wadsworth.
Illinois teacher shortage may cause problems for 2022-2023 school year

Nancy Latham, Executive Director and Council on Teacher Education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why many school districts in the state are facing staff shortages ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
